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Northern Israel Faces Simultaneous Attacks by Iran, Hezbollah
(MENAFN) According to reports, Iran and the group Hezbollah launched coordinated retaliatory attacks on northern areas of Israel on Saturday, as Israeli military operations continued.
As stated by reports, Israeli military officials indicated that air defense systems were actively working to intercept incoming missiles fired from Iran.
In the aftermath of the strikes, warning sirens were activated in the Golan Heights, while additional alerts were triggered in the Galilee following rocket launches by Hezbollah from Lebanon.
Reports also indicated that some of the projectiles, including Iranian missiles and Hezbollah rockets, landed in open areas without causing direct damage.
The emergency service Magen David Adom stated that no immediate reports of casualties or direct impacts had been received, adding that further updates would be shared if needed.
According to reports, the situation unfolds against the backdrop of nearly a month of sustained hostilities, during which the United States and Israel have carried out extensive airstrikes on Iran, resulting in more than 1,340 deaths, including Ali Khamenei. In response, Iran has launched missiles and drones targeting Israel as well as neighboring countries such as Jordan and Iraq, along with Gulf states hosting US military bases, leading to casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
As stated by reports, Israeli military officials indicated that air defense systems were actively working to intercept incoming missiles fired from Iran.
In the aftermath of the strikes, warning sirens were activated in the Golan Heights, while additional alerts were triggered in the Galilee following rocket launches by Hezbollah from Lebanon.
Reports also indicated that some of the projectiles, including Iranian missiles and Hezbollah rockets, landed in open areas without causing direct damage.
The emergency service Magen David Adom stated that no immediate reports of casualties or direct impacts had been received, adding that further updates would be shared if needed.
According to reports, the situation unfolds against the backdrop of nearly a month of sustained hostilities, during which the United States and Israel have carried out extensive airstrikes on Iran, resulting in more than 1,340 deaths, including Ali Khamenei. In response, Iran has launched missiles and drones targeting Israel as well as neighboring countries such as Jordan and Iraq, along with Gulf states hosting US military bases, leading to casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
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