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Afghanistan-Pakistan Border Reopens to Allow Return of Migrants
(MENAFN) A key border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan reopened Thursday afternoon to allow Afghan migrants to return home, a spokesperson for the Afghan border police confirmed.
"Currently, only migrants and their families are permitted to pass through this route," Abidullah Farooqi wrote on his X account.
The Torkham crossing had been closed to migrant traffic for nearly a month amid rising border tensions, while commercial transit across the border has remained suspended for several months.
The reopening represents a limited easing of restrictions, providing a pathway for stranded Afghan migrants to return, though broader trade and travel routes remain blocked.
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation noted that over the past year, more than 3 million Afghan refugees—primarily from Iran and Pakistan—have returned to their homeland.
"Currently, only migrants and their families are permitted to pass through this route," Abidullah Farooqi wrote on his X account.
The Torkham crossing had been closed to migrant traffic for nearly a month amid rising border tensions, while commercial transit across the border has remained suspended for several months.
The reopening represents a limited easing of restrictions, providing a pathway for stranded Afghan migrants to return, though broader trade and travel routes remain blocked.
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation noted that over the past year, more than 3 million Afghan refugees—primarily from Iran and Pakistan—have returned to their homeland.
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