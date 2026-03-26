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Pakistan Facilitates Indirect US-Iran Talks on Middle East War

Pakistan Facilitates Indirect US-Iran Talks on Middle East War


2026-03-26 08:22:46
(MENAFN) Pakistan on Thursday acknowledged its role in facilitating communication between the US and Iran in efforts to end the ongoing war in the Middle East.

“There has been unnecessary speculation in the media regarding peace talks to end ongoing conflict in the Middle East,” Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar wrote on the US social media company X.

“In reality, US-Iran indirect talks are taking place through messages being relayed by Pakistan,” Dar added, confirming that the US has shared 15 points which are “being deliberated upon by Iran.”

According to reports, sources in Islamabad indicated that this week is critical for any potential breakthrough in dialogue between Washington and Tehran. The same sources noted that while a US delegation is expected, Tehran remains cautious due to lingering mistrust.

Dar also highlighted the supportive role of “Türkiye and Egypt, among others,” which are “extending their support to this initiative.”

“Pakistan remains fully committed to promoting peace and continues to make every effort to ensure stability in the region and beyond,” he emphasized, adding: “Dialogue and Diplomacy is the only way forward!”

The region has been on high alert since a joint US-Israel offensive on Iran began on Feb. 28, resulting in over 1,340 deaths, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Tehran has responded with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military forces, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.

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