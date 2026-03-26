403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Media Says U.S. Formed Nuclear Planning Unit in Korea
(MENAFN) A newly formed US military unit dedicated to nuclear strategy is now operating in South Korea, according to a Thursday report by South Korean media, which cited multiple South Korean and US officials.
The unit—identified as the J10 Strategic Integration Element—has been active since approximately June 2025 and is led by a US Army colonel, the report said. Its establishment marks a significant step in strengthening coordination between US and South Korean forces on nuclear-related operations.
As part of the initiative, US personnel specializing in nuclear operations are expected to be deployed to South Korea.
Within the US military’s joint staff structure, J10 units are typically tasked with overseeing nuclear strategy and efforts to counter weapons of mass destruction. The report noted that the unit was initially formed in 2024 under J5, the division responsible for long-term planning.
According to South Korean media, the J10 unit plays a central role in aligning conventional and nuclear military capabilities within the alliance. It also functions as a critical liaison between US Forces Korea and US Strategic Command, which oversees America’s nuclear arsenal.
US Forces Korea acknowledged the existence of the unit but declined to disclose additional information.
South Korea currently hosts around 28,500 US troops under a longstanding mutual defense agreement, underscoring the enduring military partnership between the two countries.
The unit—identified as the J10 Strategic Integration Element—has been active since approximately June 2025 and is led by a US Army colonel, the report said. Its establishment marks a significant step in strengthening coordination between US and South Korean forces on nuclear-related operations.
As part of the initiative, US personnel specializing in nuclear operations are expected to be deployed to South Korea.
Within the US military’s joint staff structure, J10 units are typically tasked with overseeing nuclear strategy and efforts to counter weapons of mass destruction. The report noted that the unit was initially formed in 2024 under J5, the division responsible for long-term planning.
According to South Korean media, the J10 unit plays a central role in aligning conventional and nuclear military capabilities within the alliance. It also functions as a critical liaison between US Forces Korea and US Strategic Command, which oversees America’s nuclear arsenal.
US Forces Korea acknowledged the existence of the unit but declined to disclose additional information.
South Korea currently hosts around 28,500 US troops under a longstanding mutual defense agreement, underscoring the enduring military partnership between the two countries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment