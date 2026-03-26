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OpenAI Discontinues Viral Sora Text-to-Video App
(MENAFN) OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, announced it is discontinuing its Sora app, which gained popularity last fall as a platform for AI-generated short videos but also raised concerns over realistic deepfakes.
In a brief statement on X on Wednesday, OpenAI said it is “saying goodbye to the Sora app” without giving a specific reason. The company thanked users, saying, “What you made with Sora mattered, and we know this news is disappointing.”
Launched in late 2024, Sora gained mainstream attention after OpenAI released its second-generation model and a standalone app. Users quickly produced viral clips, from photorealistic historical figures to imaginative pop culture mashups. OpenAI had even announced a $1 billion deal with Disney in December to bring Marvel and Star Wars characters to the platform, though the deal was later canceled.
The app faced growing criticism over deepfakes, misinformation, and the unauthorized use of celebrity likenesses and copyrighted content. Advocacy groups and industry experts warned about risks such as nonconsensual imagery and threats to creative jobs. OpenAI subsequently restricted depictions of public figures like Michael Jackson and Martin Luther King Jr., following pressure from estates and unions, including SAG-AFTRA.
Disney confirmed it will end its partnership with OpenAI, noting, “We respect OpenAI’s decision to exit the video generation business and shift its priorities. We will continue to explore AI technologies that respect IP and creators’ rights.”
In a brief statement on X on Wednesday, OpenAI said it is “saying goodbye to the Sora app” without giving a specific reason. The company thanked users, saying, “What you made with Sora mattered, and we know this news is disappointing.”
Launched in late 2024, Sora gained mainstream attention after OpenAI released its second-generation model and a standalone app. Users quickly produced viral clips, from photorealistic historical figures to imaginative pop culture mashups. OpenAI had even announced a $1 billion deal with Disney in December to bring Marvel and Star Wars characters to the platform, though the deal was later canceled.
The app faced growing criticism over deepfakes, misinformation, and the unauthorized use of celebrity likenesses and copyrighted content. Advocacy groups and industry experts warned about risks such as nonconsensual imagery and threats to creative jobs. OpenAI subsequently restricted depictions of public figures like Michael Jackson and Martin Luther King Jr., following pressure from estates and unions, including SAG-AFTRA.
Disney confirmed it will end its partnership with OpenAI, noting, “We respect OpenAI’s decision to exit the video generation business and shift its priorities. We will continue to explore AI technologies that respect IP and creators’ rights.”
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