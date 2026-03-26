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Russia Condemns Strikes Near Bushehr Nuclear Facility
(MENAFN) Russia on Wednesday sharply denounced attacks targeting zones close to Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant (NPP). In an official release, the Foreign Ministry reported that a “new and extremely dangerous strike" occurred Tuesday in the direct surroundings of operating power unit No. 1 at the Bushehr site.
"We are extremely outraged by this reckless, irresponsible manifestation of a destructive course. One gets the impression that the aggressors are deliberately seeking to cause a large-scale nuclear catastrophe in the region in order to conceal and justify their criminal acts," the ministry stated, expressing strong indignation over the incident.
The ministry further highlighted that US-Israeli measures have "already resulted in numerous casualties among the peaceful Iranian population." It cautioned that "Washington and West Jerusalem must understand no less than we do – a hit on the Bushehr NPP would inevitably lead to irreversible humanitarian and environmental consequences," underscoring the severity of potential fallout.
Additionally, officials remarked that "only by a miracle has a tragedy not yet occurred," noting with concern that strikes are happening “increasingly closer” to the active reactor unit. They warned that the safety of personnel working at the facility remains at significant risk.
"The lives of the station's personnel, including Russian specialists, are under constant threat. This is categorically unacceptable to us," the statement added, emphasizing the urgency of the situation.
The ministry called on "those who recklessly, irresponsibly, and without justification attacked Iran return to reason, cease their unprovoked aggression, including strikes on Iran's nuclear energy infrastructure," urging an immediate halt to hostilities.
Finally, it reiterated that the Bushehr NPP is governed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement, along with nearby installations, reinforcing its protected status under international oversight.
"We are extremely outraged by this reckless, irresponsible manifestation of a destructive course. One gets the impression that the aggressors are deliberately seeking to cause a large-scale nuclear catastrophe in the region in order to conceal and justify their criminal acts," the ministry stated, expressing strong indignation over the incident.
The ministry further highlighted that US-Israeli measures have "already resulted in numerous casualties among the peaceful Iranian population." It cautioned that "Washington and West Jerusalem must understand no less than we do – a hit on the Bushehr NPP would inevitably lead to irreversible humanitarian and environmental consequences," underscoring the severity of potential fallout.
Additionally, officials remarked that "only by a miracle has a tragedy not yet occurred," noting with concern that strikes are happening “increasingly closer” to the active reactor unit. They warned that the safety of personnel working at the facility remains at significant risk.
"The lives of the station's personnel, including Russian specialists, are under constant threat. This is categorically unacceptable to us," the statement added, emphasizing the urgency of the situation.
The ministry called on "those who recklessly, irresponsibly, and without justification attacked Iran return to reason, cease their unprovoked aggression, including strikes on Iran's nuclear energy infrastructure," urging an immediate halt to hostilities.
Finally, it reiterated that the Bushehr NPP is governed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement, along with nearby installations, reinforcing its protected status under international oversight.
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