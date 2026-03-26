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Meta Ordered to Pay USD375M Over Child Exploitation on Social Media
(MENAFN) Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has been ordered to pay $375 million after a jury found it knowingly harmed children’s mental health and concealed evidence of child sexual exploitation on its platforms.
The New Mexico Department of Justice issued the ruling on Tuesday, marking the first case targeting the role of social media in facilitating child exploitation and mental health harm. The verdict followed a seven-week trial and stems from a 2023 undercover investigation by state authorities.
During the probe, agents created fake accounts on Meta’s platforms and identified two men attempting to coerce them into sexual acts, believing the accounts were minors. Both men were later arrested.
The investigation revealed that Meta employees and external child safety experts had repeatedly raised concerns, but most warnings were ignored. A former employee noted that the personalized algorithms designed for advertising could similarly be exploited by predators.
The jury found 75,000 violations, awarding $5,000 per violation. A separate claim alleging that Meta created a public nuisance by harming residents’ health and safety will be addressed in a bench trial scheduled for May. Authorities are seeking platform reforms, including age verification measures and the removal of predators.
The New Mexico Department of Justice issued the ruling on Tuesday, marking the first case targeting the role of social media in facilitating child exploitation and mental health harm. The verdict followed a seven-week trial and stems from a 2023 undercover investigation by state authorities.
During the probe, agents created fake accounts on Meta’s platforms and identified two men attempting to coerce them into sexual acts, believing the accounts were minors. Both men were later arrested.
The investigation revealed that Meta employees and external child safety experts had repeatedly raised concerns, but most warnings were ignored. A former employee noted that the personalized algorithms designed for advertising could similarly be exploited by predators.
The jury found 75,000 violations, awarding $5,000 per violation. A separate claim alleging that Meta created a public nuisance by harming residents’ health and safety will be addressed in a bench trial scheduled for May. Authorities are seeking platform reforms, including age verification measures and the removal of predators.
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