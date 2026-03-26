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Drone Strike Kills Russian Civilian in Western Kursk Region
(MENAFN) At least one civilian has been killed in Russia’s western Kursk Region following a Ukrainian kamikaze drone strike, regional governor Aleksandr Khinshtein confirmed, as Moscow reported a wave of aerial attacks across multiple regions.
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, air defense systems intercepted 42 unmanned aerial vehicles over a six-hour period on Tuesday evening. The ministry said the strikes targeted facilities across the Bryansk, Kursk, Belgorod, Smolensk, Kaluga, and Voronezh regions.
Moscow has accused Kiev of escalating long-range UAV operations against industrial and civilian infrastructure in recent months, describing them as “terrorist attacks” amid reported battlefield setbacks.
Khinshtein said the fatality occurred during a double-tap strike on an agricultural site. He reported that after the initial impact, a second strike hit the same location, wounding additional civilians. In total, 13 people were injured, including two in critical condition.
“This is a barbaric crime against civilians who were preparing equipment for the sowing season,” he wrote on MAX. “There is and can be no forgiveness for these inhumane attacks!”
Separately, Russian Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said Ukrainian forces had killed 14 civilians and injured 119 others across Russia over the past week.
Ten of those killed were children, he said Tuesday, adding that nearly 3,000 munitions had been used in attacks targeting civilian areas during that period.
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, air defense systems intercepted 42 unmanned aerial vehicles over a six-hour period on Tuesday evening. The ministry said the strikes targeted facilities across the Bryansk, Kursk, Belgorod, Smolensk, Kaluga, and Voronezh regions.
Moscow has accused Kiev of escalating long-range UAV operations against industrial and civilian infrastructure in recent months, describing them as “terrorist attacks” amid reported battlefield setbacks.
Khinshtein said the fatality occurred during a double-tap strike on an agricultural site. He reported that after the initial impact, a second strike hit the same location, wounding additional civilians. In total, 13 people were injured, including two in critical condition.
“This is a barbaric crime against civilians who were preparing equipment for the sowing season,” he wrote on MAX. “There is and can be no forgiveness for these inhumane attacks!”
Separately, Russian Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said Ukrainian forces had killed 14 civilians and injured 119 others across Russia over the past week.
Ten of those killed were children, he said Tuesday, adding that nearly 3,000 munitions had been used in attacks targeting civilian areas during that period.
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