Australian Govt Blocks Entry For Iranian Visa Holders

MENAFN - IANS) Canberra, March 26 (IANS) The Australian government has moved to block the entry of temporary visa holders from Iran amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Tony Burke, minister for home affairs, on Wednesday night announced that he has used laws passed by the federal parliament earlier in March to temporarily restrict Iranian visitor visa holders from traveling to Australia.

He said in a statement that the move would protect the integrity and sustainability of Australia's migration system, citing government concerns that the conflict has increased the risk that some visitors from Iran may be unlikely or unable to depart Australia when their visas expire.

The six-month ban will only apply to people who have a subclass 600 visitor visa linked to an Iranian passport and does not apply to visa holders already in Australia, spouses or children of Australian citizens or permanent residents, or parents of a child younger than 18 already in Australia.

The subclass 600 visa allows holders to stay in Australia for up to 12 months for tourism or to visit family.

"There are many visitor visas which were issued before the conflict in Iran which may not have been issued if they were applied for now," Burke said.

"The Australian government is closely monitoring global developments and will adjust settings as required to ensure Australia's migration system remains orderly, fair and sustainable."

He said that the government would continue to assess visa applications and would allow a small number of impacted people from Iran to travel to Australia, with sympathetic consideration to be given to cases involving parents of Australian citizens, Xinhua news agency reported.

The government indicated that a limited number of travellers may still be allowed entry on a case-by-case basis.

Applicants can seek exemptions through special travel permissions, particularly under compelling or humanitarian circumstances.