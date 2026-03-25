UNHRC Adopts Resolution On Iran's Unprovoked Attacks On GCC

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) has unanimously ratified a resolution condemning the human rights implications of Iran's missile and drone attacks on Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, and Jordan. The resolution, adopted without a vote, was co-sponsored by more than 100 countries.

The decision followed an urgent debate convened by the Council in Geneva on Wednesday, during which Qatar's Her Excellency Permanent Representative to the UN Office in Geneva, Dr Hind Abdulrahman al-Muftah, delivered a robust condemnation of the strikes on behalf of Doha.

Qatar described the attacks as a flagrant violation of its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and a direct breach of the UN Charter's prohibition on the threat or use of force. Al-Muftah told the Council the debate had been convened under "extremely perilous circumstances," warning that the ripple effects of Iran's offensive threatened not only regional stability but the full enjoyment of human rights across the affected nations.

She stressed that the strikes - targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure - were in clear violation of international humanitarian and human rights law. Critical facilities struck included airports, ports, energy installations, and water desalination plants. Qatar itself sustained ballistic missile and drone strikes that caused civilian casualties, injuries, and widespread disruption to basic services including water and energy supplies - breaches, she said, of the rights to life, health, education, and safety.

HE Al Muftah further warned that attacks on energy and desalination infrastructure carried grave environmental consequences, undermining the right to a clean and sustainable environment. She noted that the most vulnerable - women, children, the elderly, and persons with disabilities - were disproportionately affected, in contravention of international conventions designed to protect them.

The Qatari representative also raised alarm over strikes targeting maritime shipping lanes, including the Strait of Hormuz, cautioning that disruption to one of the world's most critical waterways would have far-reaching consequences for global supply chains, energy security, and the socioeconomic rights of nations worldwide.

HE Al-Muftah underscored that Qatar had played no part in the underlying conflict and had not permitted its territory or airspace to be used in any combat operations, making Iran's targeting of Qatari soil a particularly egregious violation of international law. Qatar, she noted, had consistently pursued dialogue and mediation as its preferred approach to regional disputes.

She welcomed UN Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026), which formally condemned Iran's attacks and determined they constituted a serious threat to international peace and security, and called for effective remedies and full reparations for victims and affected states.

Concluding her address, Al-Muftah urged an immediate halt to the escalation and called on all parties to prioritise diplomatic solutions. She appealed to Council member states to back the resolution and reaffirm the international community's commitment to upholding human rights, halting violations, and ensuring such attacks are never repeated.

UNHRC missile drone attacks