Heavy Rains Forecast For Thursday, Friday

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar is expected to experience heavy rains Thursday and Friday, Qatar Meteorology Department has cautioned.

Meanwhile, there were heavy rains in the evening Wednesday in Doha and the surrounding areas and Al Wukair received the highest amount of rain with 45.4mm on Tuesday.

In a social media post, the Met Department said that the country is affected by a state of instability due to a deepening surface of a low-pressure blade-->





Rain covers a busy road at night, as traffic lights and car headlights shine across the wet surface, creating colourful reflections through a rain-speckled windshield. PICTURE: Thajudheen

“The weather will be partially cloudy to cloudy with chances of thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday. Rain intensity will remain moderate to heavy,” the statement said. The department also said that caution is advised due to the possibility of strong downdrafts, reduced horizontal visibility, especially in open areas and the potential for hail.

In case of hailstorms, the department has advised the public to stay indoors and keep away from windows. It also stressed that children should be kept away from balconies and rooftops. If it hails while driving, people are asked to stop the car in a safe place and stay in the car as it provides better blade-->





Heavy evening rains swept across Doha and other parts of the country on Wednesday, soaking the city and its surrounding areas. PICTURE: Joey Aguilar

During the heavy rains that lashed across the country on Tuesday, Al Wukair received the most rain, with 45.4mm, followed by Mekaines with 42.1mm. Al Karanah got 40.8mm, and Al Wakrah had 37.5mm of rain.

Doha and other parts of the country received heavy rain in the evening hours on Wednesday, drenching the city and its suburbs. The weather department also cautioned about thundery rain in the northern areas of Doha. The sky was overcast at times during the day, with partly cloudy to cloudy conditions, and winds blowing mainly northwesterly to southeasterly, fresh to strong in blade-->





Floodwaters pooled along a residential street last night, turning parked cars into mirror-like reflections. PICTURE: Joey Aguilar

Furthermore, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) has advised extra vigilance while driving during the rains. "We remind motorists to slow down, avoid overtaking and to be cautious of water puddles. Please ensure a safe following distance to prevent rear-end collisions." MoI said in a statement on X platform.

The weather department has once again emphasised the importance of obtaining weather information from official sources to ensure public safety and accuracy.

Qatar Meteorology Department heavy rains Al Wukair