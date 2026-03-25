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Sean Semple

Sean Semple


2026-03-25 06:03:59
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor Institute for Social Marketing, University of Stirling
Profile Articles Activity

I'm a research active academic interested in human exposure science with particular emphasis on the health effects of indoor air pollution, tobacco control research, and occupational epidemiology. I carry out translational research work focused on air quality measurement and interventions relating to second-hand smoke, biomass fuel smoke and workplace inhalation hazards. I worked at the University of Aberdeen for over 20 years before joining the Institute for Social Marketing & Health at the University of Stirling in 2018.

Experience
  • 2020–present Professor, University of Stirling
Education
  • 2002 University of Aberdeen, PhD Environmental and Occupational Medicine

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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