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US Acknowledges Shortfalls in Gaza Aid
(MENAFN) The United States conceded on Tuesday that humanitarian assistance in the Gaza Strip is still inadequate, while cautioning that major shortcomings in access to relief remain unresolved.
"Absolutely, more work is needed. We have a long way to go," US envoy Mike Waltz stated before the UN Security Council, even as he pointed to what he characterized as notable advancements in the distribution of aid.
He emphasized that residents of the area require improved sanitation, more resilient housing, and better healthcare services, adding that Washington is "working daily with our Israeli counterparts and other partners across this body to strengthen humanitarian access into and inside of Gaza."
Waltz further explained that the US, in coordination with its allies, "enabled the entry of over 4,000 trucks of humanitarian and other critical goods each week for the past 16 weeks," though he acknowledged that "those numbers have reduced recently."
Referring to future rebuilding plans, Waltz noted that the aim is to transition "Gaza beyond 100% dependency on aid," asserting that "Gaza can become a destination for investment and real growth and change this culture of dependency and this absolute dependency on humanitarian aid that it currently endures."
He also mentioned commitments of "more than $7 billion in support" from multiple regional countries, describing these contributions as "real effort, real money."
Additionally, Waltz addressed issues concerning the occupied West Bank, saying: "President Trump has been clear: The United States is opposed to annexation of the West Bank."
"Absolutely, more work is needed. We have a long way to go," US envoy Mike Waltz stated before the UN Security Council, even as he pointed to what he characterized as notable advancements in the distribution of aid.
He emphasized that residents of the area require improved sanitation, more resilient housing, and better healthcare services, adding that Washington is "working daily with our Israeli counterparts and other partners across this body to strengthen humanitarian access into and inside of Gaza."
Waltz further explained that the US, in coordination with its allies, "enabled the entry of over 4,000 trucks of humanitarian and other critical goods each week for the past 16 weeks," though he acknowledged that "those numbers have reduced recently."
Referring to future rebuilding plans, Waltz noted that the aim is to transition "Gaza beyond 100% dependency on aid," asserting that "Gaza can become a destination for investment and real growth and change this culture of dependency and this absolute dependency on humanitarian aid that it currently endures."
He also mentioned commitments of "more than $7 billion in support" from multiple regional countries, describing these contributions as "real effort, real money."
Additionally, Waltz addressed issues concerning the occupied West Bank, saying: "President Trump has been clear: The United States is opposed to annexation of the West Bank."
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