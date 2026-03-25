Rio Raj's Next Film Titled 'Maddy'

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, March 25 (IANS) Actor Rio Raj, whose last film to hit screens 'Aan Paavam Polladhadhu' went on to emerge as a superhit, on Wednesday announced that his next film had been titled 'Maddy'.

Sources close to the unit of the film, a romantic comedy, told IANS that shooting for the new film had commenced with a pooja on Wednesday in Chennai.

'Maddy' is being directed by Karthikeyan BK and produced by Kalai Arasu, who is one of the co-producers in Sivakarthikeyan Productions.

Taking to his X timeline to share the title poster of his upcoming film, actor Rio Raj wrote, "Happy to reveal the title of our next - #Maddy. A rom-com packed with love & laughter. Starring @rio_raj & @SaniyaIyappan_.Written & Directed by @karthikeyannav. A @dhibuofficial Musical. Produced by @KalaiArasu_ @RJVijayOfficial @AjuVarghesee @praveenpothan17 #PradeepRaj."

The film will feature Sania Iyappan as the female lead and will be a romantic comedy that will be high on entertainment.

Apart from Sania Iyappan, the film will also feature comedians Singam Puli and RJ Vijay in pivotal roles. One other interesting aspect about the film is that Malayalam actor Aju Varghese is expected to play a prominent role in the film.

Sources say that the film unit plans to complete the entire filming process in two schedules. "The first schedule will be around 20 days and it will be entirely in Chennai. For the second schedule, the team will shoot some portions in Chennai and is considering shooting some portions outside Chennai. They are at the moment considering the possibility of filming some portions of the film in Goa," said a source in the unit.

On the technical front, the film will have cinematography by Praveen K Pothan and music by Malayalam music director Dhibu Ninan Thomas.

Editing for the film is to be by the gifted Lawrence Kishore and costumes for the film are to be designed by Priya Ravi. Pradeep Raj is to serve as the production designer of this film, which will have Jaison Jose and Daniel Jefferson working on its sound design.