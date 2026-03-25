RSA Announces Expanded Partnership With Microsoft, Enhances Leadership In Passwordless Identity Security

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- RSA today announced expanded support for the new Microsoft 365 E7: The Frontier Suite solution at RSAC Conference 2026. This new support joins additional passwordless capabilities that provide organizations with enhanced security, seamless experience, and resilient operations as they embrace the future of AI-driven productivity.

By integrating RSA® ID Plus for Microsoft with Microsoft 365 E7, enterprises can ensure trusted authentication for both human users and AI agents, while safeguarding sensitive data and privileged operations across hybrid, cloud, and on-premises environments. This deployment follows RSA joining the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), launching RSA Advisor for Admin Threats in Microsoft Security Copilot, and deploying RSA ID Plus Admin Logs Connector, further strengthening the ongoing collaboration between RSA and Microsoft.

“The rise of AI agents in the enterprise means organizations need to rethink how they secure every identity-human and machine alike,” said RSA CEO Greg Nelson.“Expanded RSA passwordless capabilities and advanced MFA resilience features, now available in Microsoft E7, allow organizations to eliminate passwords, stop advanced identity threats, and streamline secure access at scale.”

“The partnership between RSA and Microsoft is pivotal for customers facing increasingly complex security demands,” said RSA Chief Marketing and Growth Officer Laura Marx.“By working together through the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association and advancing integrated solutions for Microsoft Entra ID, we empower high-security, highly complex, and highly regulated organizations with the most resilient and innovative security measures available.”

“The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association represents a dynamic and trusted community of leading security innovators worldwide,” said Maria Thomson, Director, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association.“Our partners, including RSA Security, are united by a shared commitment to advancing cybersecurity collaboration, empowering customers to anticipate, identify, and address emerging threats with greater speed, efficacy, and confidence.”

Organizations can also deploy RSA authentication in Entra configurations via the new Microsoft Entra External MFA integration, which allows organizations to deploy the full range of RSA authentication capabilities along with additional RSA security enhancements.

RSA expands passwordless leadership at RSAC Conference 2026

RSA delivers the industry's most comprehensive passwordless solution -including FIDO2, QR code, OTP, biometrics, hardware capabilities, and more. At RSAC, RSA announced additional passwordless enhancements that can be deployed independently or alongside the Microsoft Entra ID suite, ensuring that organizations can deploy passwordless for every user, in every environment, every time.

These new enhancements include the next version of desktop passwordless for macOS and Windows (featuring new online, offline, and hybrid high availability options), enhanced mobile passkeys with proximity verification, and datacenter passwordless, including support for Linux and OS servers. In a new case study, the FIDO Alliance detailed how RSA had used its own solutions to implement nearly universal passwordless for its global workforce.

“At RSA, passwordless isn't just a feature-it's a discipline that has to hold when everything else breaks,” said Jim Taylor, President, Chief Product & Strategy Officer, RSA.“While the industry talks about passwordless for the demo, RSA delivers passwordless for the outage, the edge case, and the scenarios that no one else wants to think about. With our newly announced enhancements-ranging from desktop passwordless V2 for both macOS and Windows, to high-availability options that work online, offline, and in hybrid environments, to advanced mobile passkeys and datacenter support-RSA passwordless ensures that organizations never compromise.”

RSAC Conference attendees are welcome to join RSA at Booth N 6253 to demo these passwordless enhancements.

Resources



Book a demo with RSA at RSAC 2026

Data sheet: RSA ID Plus for Microsoft

Video: RSA ID Plus for Microsoft

FIDO Alliance RSA case study

RSA passwordless solution brief

RSA iShield Key 2 series Microsoft Marketplace: RSA ID Plus

About RSA

The AI-powered RSA Unified Identity Platform protects the world's most secure organizations from today's and tomorrow's highest-risk cyberattacks. RSA provides the identity intelligence, authentication, access, governance, and lifecycle capabilities needed to prevent threats, secure access, and enable compliance. More than 9,000 security-first organizations trust RSA to manage more than 60 million identities across on-premises, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments. For additional information, visit our website to

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