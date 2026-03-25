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Guterres Strongly Denounces Lethal Drone Attack on Sudanese Hospital
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “strongly” condemned a lethal drone strike on a hospital in Sudan that claimed at least 60 lives, as stated by reports.
According to a statement from his spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, “Since April 2023, the World Health Organization has verified more than 200 attacks harming health facilities in Sudan, resulting in more than 2,000 deaths.”
Guterres has called on all parties to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law, which safeguards medical personnel and facilities and prohibits attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, Dujarric added.
The condemnation follows the drone strike on March 20 at El-Daein Teaching Hospital in East Darfur State, which killed at least 60 people, including children and healthcare workers.
“The Secretary-General calls on the parties to immediately de-escalate the fighting and agree on a cessation of hostilities,” Dujarric said.
He also reiterated his appeal for all sides to engage with international mediation efforts, including initiatives led by his personal envoy for Sudan, to resume negotiations aimed at achieving a lasting ceasefire.
The UN expressed readiness to support “genuine steps” toward ending the conflict and establishing a path to durable peace in Sudan.
According to a statement from his spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, “Since April 2023, the World Health Organization has verified more than 200 attacks harming health facilities in Sudan, resulting in more than 2,000 deaths.”
Guterres has called on all parties to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law, which safeguards medical personnel and facilities and prohibits attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, Dujarric added.
The condemnation follows the drone strike on March 20 at El-Daein Teaching Hospital in East Darfur State, which killed at least 60 people, including children and healthcare workers.
“The Secretary-General calls on the parties to immediately de-escalate the fighting and agree on a cessation of hostilities,” Dujarric said.
He also reiterated his appeal for all sides to engage with international mediation efforts, including initiatives led by his personal envoy for Sudan, to resume negotiations aimed at achieving a lasting ceasefire.
The UN expressed readiness to support “genuine steps” toward ending the conflict and establishing a path to durable peace in Sudan.
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