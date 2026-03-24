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Russian Drone Strikes Center Of Ivano-Frankivsk, Damaging Maternity Hospital

Russian Drone Strikes Center Of Ivano-Frankivsk, Damaging Maternity Hospital


2026-03-24 03:07:41
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ivano-Frankivsk Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv stated this in a comment to Suspilne, according to Ukrinform.

"Unfortunately, there are damaged windows, including at the maternity hospital and surrounding buildings. In the perinatal center, everyone was in shelters. Everyone remained alive and unharmed. Of course, we will compensate people for their losses," Martsinkiv said.

He noted that the Russians had attempted to target one of the administrative buildings.

Read also: Building hit by Russian attack in Lviv center; casualties reported

Emergency responders and relevant services are working at the scene.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian forces attacked several Ukrainian cities earlier today. In particular, explosions were heard in Lviv, Vinnytsia, and Ternopil. In Lviv, 13 people are reported injured.

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