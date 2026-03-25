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Turkey Confirms Stable Energy Supply Amid Middle East Tensions
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s energy supply remains secure despite rising tensions in the Middle East, the country’s Energy and Natural Resources Minister stated on Wednesday, as reported.
In an interview conducted in Ankara, Alparslan Bayraktar said the ongoing joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran has not affected Türkiye’s energy security.
"We are facing a crisis that could have impacts on the global economy," he said, describing the current geopolitical situation as potentially more severe than recent worldwide crises if it continues.
Bayraktar highlighted that the world has already faced significant shocks in recent years, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, both of which caused supply chain disruptions, logistical difficulties, rising energy and commodity costs, and high inflation.
"However, this crisis could be even more devastating if it continues over the medium to long term," he warned, noting that a prolonged conflict could have ramifications for the entire global economy.
He added that he hopes the situation will be resolved swiftly to minimize its impact on global markets.
In an interview conducted in Ankara, Alparslan Bayraktar said the ongoing joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran has not affected Türkiye’s energy security.
"We are facing a crisis that could have impacts on the global economy," he said, describing the current geopolitical situation as potentially more severe than recent worldwide crises if it continues.
Bayraktar highlighted that the world has already faced significant shocks in recent years, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, both of which caused supply chain disruptions, logistical difficulties, rising energy and commodity costs, and high inflation.
"However, this crisis could be even more devastating if it continues over the medium to long term," he warned, noting that a prolonged conflict could have ramifications for the entire global economy.
He added that he hopes the situation will be resolved swiftly to minimize its impact on global markets.
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