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U.S. Sends Iran 15-Point Peace Proposal
(MENAFN) The United States has dispatched a 15-point peace proposal to Iran through Pakistan in a bid to halt a war now entering its fourth week, The New York Times reported Tuesday, citing two officials who were not identified by name.
The Trump administration is eager to "find an off-ramp from the conflict as it grapples with its economic fallout," according to the report. The proposal encompasses Iran's ballistic missile and nuclear programs and addresses maritime navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, The Times said.
Significant uncertainty surrounds the initiative, however. It remained unclear how broadly the plan had been circulated among Iranian officials, whether Tehran would accept it as a foundation for negotiations, or whether Israel had signed off on the proposal, the report noted.
Israel's Channel 12 separately confirmed Tuesday that Washington had delivered Tehran a 15-point framework for a month-long ceasefire. Citing sources with knowledge of the matter, the broadcaster reported that President Donald Trump's advisors Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are spearheading the initiative, envisioning an immediate 30-day pause in hostilities during which the full plan would be finalized.
Under the terms outlined by Israeli media, Iran would be required to fully dismantle its nuclear capabilities, halt all uranium enrichment, and issue a permanent commitment to never pursuing nuclear weapons. Tehran would also be obligated to cease funding and arming allied proxy forces across the region and guarantee unimpeded international access through the Strait of Hormuz.
In exchange, Washington is reportedly offering sweeping sanctions relief, support for a civilian nuclear energy project at Iran's Bushehr facility in the country's south, and the removal of the so-called "snapback" mechanism — a provision that allows the reimposition of previously lifted UN sanctions on Iran.
Despite the diplomatic overture, there is no indication that hostilities are nearing a halt. The White House confirmed Tuesday that military strikes against Iran were continuing even as negotiations remained underway.
The Trump administration is eager to "find an off-ramp from the conflict as it grapples with its economic fallout," according to the report. The proposal encompasses Iran's ballistic missile and nuclear programs and addresses maritime navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, The Times said.
Significant uncertainty surrounds the initiative, however. It remained unclear how broadly the plan had been circulated among Iranian officials, whether Tehran would accept it as a foundation for negotiations, or whether Israel had signed off on the proposal, the report noted.
Israel's Channel 12 separately confirmed Tuesday that Washington had delivered Tehran a 15-point framework for a month-long ceasefire. Citing sources with knowledge of the matter, the broadcaster reported that President Donald Trump's advisors Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are spearheading the initiative, envisioning an immediate 30-day pause in hostilities during which the full plan would be finalized.
Under the terms outlined by Israeli media, Iran would be required to fully dismantle its nuclear capabilities, halt all uranium enrichment, and issue a permanent commitment to never pursuing nuclear weapons. Tehran would also be obligated to cease funding and arming allied proxy forces across the region and guarantee unimpeded international access through the Strait of Hormuz.
In exchange, Washington is reportedly offering sweeping sanctions relief, support for a civilian nuclear energy project at Iran's Bushehr facility in the country's south, and the removal of the so-called "snapback" mechanism — a provision that allows the reimposition of previously lifted UN sanctions on Iran.
Despite the diplomatic overture, there is no indication that hostilities are nearing a halt. The White House confirmed Tuesday that military strikes against Iran were continuing even as negotiations remained underway.
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