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Russia, Uzbekistan Ink Nuclear Partnership, Commence Plant Work
(MENAFN) Russia and Uzbekistan have signed a roadmap to guide collaboration in nuclear energy and related sectors, coinciding with the start of construction at Uzbekistan’s first nuclear power plant, as stated by reports.
The announcements were made during ceremonies held in Tashkent and at the project site in the Jizzakh region by the respective nuclear agencies of both countries.
According to reports, the roadmap details key areas of collaboration on the nuclear project, including workforce development, raising public awareness about modern nuclear technologies, and plans for a future “nuclear city” near the plant.
It was also noted that a supplementary agreement introduces a “new, integrated” configuration for the facility. The project will include two high-capacity units using Generation III+ VVER-1000 reactors, alongside two units featuring RITM-200N reactors.
Uzatom stated: "Once fully operational, the plant will generate approximately 15.4 billion kWh per year – more than 15% of Uzbekistan’s total electricity consumption."
The commencement of construction was further discussed in a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, according to reports. The leaders also reviewed progress on major joint initiatives and shared perspectives on global issues, including the conflict in the Middle East and the situation in Ukraine.
During a 2024 visit by Putin, the two countries had previously signed a contract to build a low-power nuclear facility in Uzbekistan.
The announcements were made during ceremonies held in Tashkent and at the project site in the Jizzakh region by the respective nuclear agencies of both countries.
According to reports, the roadmap details key areas of collaboration on the nuclear project, including workforce development, raising public awareness about modern nuclear technologies, and plans for a future “nuclear city” near the plant.
It was also noted that a supplementary agreement introduces a “new, integrated” configuration for the facility. The project will include two high-capacity units using Generation III+ VVER-1000 reactors, alongside two units featuring RITM-200N reactors.
Uzatom stated: "Once fully operational, the plant will generate approximately 15.4 billion kWh per year – more than 15% of Uzbekistan’s total electricity consumption."
The commencement of construction was further discussed in a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, according to reports. The leaders also reviewed progress on major joint initiatives and shared perspectives on global issues, including the conflict in the Middle East and the situation in Ukraine.
During a 2024 visit by Putin, the two countries had previously signed a contract to build a low-power nuclear facility in Uzbekistan.
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