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Senator Rejects US Funding for Iran War, Vows to Block Arms to Israel
(MENAFN) US Senator Bernie Sanders on Tuesday firmly rejected a proposed $200 billion allocation tied to the conflict with Iran, pledging to take legislative action to block weapons transfers to Israel, as stated by reports.
“Absolutely not…In fact, we're going to bring a joint resolution of disapproval in a couple of weeks which will stop the 20,000 bombs that are going to Israel and the bulldozers,” Sanders said when asked if he would back the funding request from the Trump administration.
He further argued that the United States played a direct role in initiating the conflict alongside Israel, while also criticizing the administration’s handling of domestic economic concerns, particularly rising fuel costs.
“Gas prices are rising. People are deeply concerned,” he said, according to reports, emphasizing growing anxiety among Americans over affordability.
In addition, Sanders strongly condemned US involvement in the conflict, stating: “The United States of America started this war. It launched a mission of a unilateral attack along with Israel…causing massive suffering in the Middle East,”
The Vermont lawmaker also raised concerns about Washington’s relationship with Israel, pointing to its ongoing military actions in Gaza, and warned that the financial burden of the Iran war could reach “hundreds and hundreds of billions of dollars.”
He highlighted the economic struggles faced by many Americans, noting the rising costs of essential needs such as housing, healthcare, and food.
“Whether you’re Republicans or Democrats, this is not a war that the American people want,” he said.
“Absolutely not…In fact, we're going to bring a joint resolution of disapproval in a couple of weeks which will stop the 20,000 bombs that are going to Israel and the bulldozers,” Sanders said when asked if he would back the funding request from the Trump administration.
He further argued that the United States played a direct role in initiating the conflict alongside Israel, while also criticizing the administration’s handling of domestic economic concerns, particularly rising fuel costs.
“Gas prices are rising. People are deeply concerned,” he said, according to reports, emphasizing growing anxiety among Americans over affordability.
In addition, Sanders strongly condemned US involvement in the conflict, stating: “The United States of America started this war. It launched a mission of a unilateral attack along with Israel…causing massive suffering in the Middle East,”
The Vermont lawmaker also raised concerns about Washington’s relationship with Israel, pointing to its ongoing military actions in Gaza, and warned that the financial burden of the Iran war could reach “hundreds and hundreds of billions of dollars.”
He highlighted the economic struggles faced by many Americans, noting the rising costs of essential needs such as housing, healthcare, and food.
“Whether you’re Republicans or Democrats, this is not a war that the American people want,” he said.
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