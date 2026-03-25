403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Al Ghurair Appoints International Architect Aires Mateus for His First Residential Project in the UAE
(MENAFN- PRCO)
Dubai, UAE, 24 March 2026: Al Ghurair Development, Al Ghurair’s freehold real estate arm, has appointed Aires Mateus as lead architect for its upcoming premium residential development in Dubai South. The appointment marks the Lisbon-based practice’s first project in the UAE and continues Al Ghurair Development’s approach of working with internationally respected architects to deliver homes that are designed with purpose and built for generations to come.
Founded in Lisbon in 1988 by brothers Manuel and Francisco Aires Mateus, the practice has spent over three decades developing architecture rooted in the relationship between the physical and the cultural world. Working across architecture, interior, product, and graphic design, the studio approaches each project through careful research into its context, seeking what it describes as the perennial state of shapes and materiality in the continuity of time.
Sultan Al Ghurair, CEO of Al Ghurair Development, said: “Every architect we work with is chosen because they bring something distinct. With Aires Mateus, what stood out was their discipline. For more than 30 years, they have maintained a singular focus on precision, proportion and the quality of space. That aligns closely with how we approach residential design at Al Ghurair Development, where every decision is guided by quality, practicality and long-term value. We are delighted to bring their work to the UAE for the first time.”
Across cultural, civic, and residential projects throughout Europe, the Aires Mateus studio has consistently demonstrated this commitment to clarity and permanence. Notable projects include the EDP Headquarters in Lisbon, the Museums of L’Élysée and mudac in Lausanne, the Olivier Debré Contemporary Creation Centre in Tours, and the Faculty of Architecture in Tournai. The practice has been recognised with the Pessoa Prize (2017), Portugal’s most distinguished cultural honour, alongside the Secil Prize, multiple FAD Awards, and several nominations for the Mies van der Rohe Prize.
Previous Work by Aires Mateus: Museums L’Élysée and mudac
Lausanne, Switzerland.
Image © Juan Rodriguez.
For Dubai South, the studio will design a residential building offering one, two and three-bedroom homes, including duplex residences. The full architectural concept is currently being developed. Aires Mateus’s approach to residential design starts with how a building is experienced from within. The practice has long suggested that domestic space should offer its residents freedom, and that the quality of a home is determined by proportion, light, and the relationship between interior and exterior, not by decorative complexity.
Manuel Aires Mateus, Founding Partner of Aires Mateus, shared: “We approach each project as an opportunity to understand what already exists. The scale of the city, the light, the climate, and the way people move and inhabit space. Architecture begins there. It is not about adding complexity, but about clarifying what matters. In Dubai, the context is strong and very present. Our role is to respond with precision, creating spaces that feel natural to live in and clear in their intention. We are pleased to work with Al Ghurair Development on a project that invites us to bring a new perspective to a city that is always looking forward.”
The new development forms part of Al Ghurair Development’s expanding residential portfolio, which includes The Weave in Jumeirah Village Circle, designed in collaboration with Australian architect Joe Adsett and now under construction, alongside Wedyan on Dubai Canal, designed by Kengo Kuma under the Al Ghurair Collection super-prime brand, and an upcoming tower in Wadi Al Safa 3 near The Wilds and Al Barari, designed by Neri&Hu Design and Research Office. Further developments in Dubai South and a masterplan in Al Jaddaf are also in the pipeline.
Guided by the company’s purpose of in pursuit of better, each project reflects Al Ghurair Development’s commitment to design-led, enduring spaces that contribute to Dubai’s urban fabric. The full architectural concept for the Dubai South development will be announced as the design progresses.
Dubai, UAE, 24 March 2026: Al Ghurair Development, Al Ghurair’s freehold real estate arm, has appointed Aires Mateus as lead architect for its upcoming premium residential development in Dubai South. The appointment marks the Lisbon-based practice’s first project in the UAE and continues Al Ghurair Development’s approach of working with internationally respected architects to deliver homes that are designed with purpose and built for generations to come.
Founded in Lisbon in 1988 by brothers Manuel and Francisco Aires Mateus, the practice has spent over three decades developing architecture rooted in the relationship between the physical and the cultural world. Working across architecture, interior, product, and graphic design, the studio approaches each project through careful research into its context, seeking what it describes as the perennial state of shapes and materiality in the continuity of time.
Sultan Al Ghurair, CEO of Al Ghurair Development, said: “Every architect we work with is chosen because they bring something distinct. With Aires Mateus, what stood out was their discipline. For more than 30 years, they have maintained a singular focus on precision, proportion and the quality of space. That aligns closely with how we approach residential design at Al Ghurair Development, where every decision is guided by quality, practicality and long-term value. We are delighted to bring their work to the UAE for the first time.”
Across cultural, civic, and residential projects throughout Europe, the Aires Mateus studio has consistently demonstrated this commitment to clarity and permanence. Notable projects include the EDP Headquarters in Lisbon, the Museums of L’Élysée and mudac in Lausanne, the Olivier Debré Contemporary Creation Centre in Tours, and the Faculty of Architecture in Tournai. The practice has been recognised with the Pessoa Prize (2017), Portugal’s most distinguished cultural honour, alongside the Secil Prize, multiple FAD Awards, and several nominations for the Mies van der Rohe Prize.
Previous Work by Aires Mateus: Museums L’Élysée and mudac
Lausanne, Switzerland.
Image © Juan Rodriguez.
For Dubai South, the studio will design a residential building offering one, two and three-bedroom homes, including duplex residences. The full architectural concept is currently being developed. Aires Mateus’s approach to residential design starts with how a building is experienced from within. The practice has long suggested that domestic space should offer its residents freedom, and that the quality of a home is determined by proportion, light, and the relationship between interior and exterior, not by decorative complexity.
Manuel Aires Mateus, Founding Partner of Aires Mateus, shared: “We approach each project as an opportunity to understand what already exists. The scale of the city, the light, the climate, and the way people move and inhabit space. Architecture begins there. It is not about adding complexity, but about clarifying what matters. In Dubai, the context is strong and very present. Our role is to respond with precision, creating spaces that feel natural to live in and clear in their intention. We are pleased to work with Al Ghurair Development on a project that invites us to bring a new perspective to a city that is always looking forward.”
The new development forms part of Al Ghurair Development’s expanding residential portfolio, which includes The Weave in Jumeirah Village Circle, designed in collaboration with Australian architect Joe Adsett and now under construction, alongside Wedyan on Dubai Canal, designed by Kengo Kuma under the Al Ghurair Collection super-prime brand, and an upcoming tower in Wadi Al Safa 3 near The Wilds and Al Barari, designed by Neri&Hu Design and Research Office. Further developments in Dubai South and a masterplan in Al Jaddaf are also in the pipeline.
Guided by the company’s purpose of in pursuit of better, each project reflects Al Ghurair Development’s commitment to design-led, enduring spaces that contribute to Dubai’s urban fabric. The full architectural concept for the Dubai South development will be announced as the design progresses.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment