Data Center Liquid Cooling Market 2026 Addressing High-Performance Computing Heat Challenges

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Data Center Liquid Cooling market to surpass $18 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Specialty Devices market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $96 billion by 2030, with Data Center Liquid Cooling to represent around 18.7% of the parent market. Within the broader Electrical And Electronics industry, which is expected to be $5,611 billion by 2030, the Data Center Liquid Cooling market is estimated to account for nearly 0.3% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Data Center Liquid Cooling Market In 2030

North America will be the largest region in the data center liquid cooling market in 2030, valued at $7 billion. The market is expected to grow from $2 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27%. The exponential growth can be attributed to rapid expansion of hyperscale and colocation data centers, surging AI and high-performance computing workloads, increasing rack power densities, stringent energy efficiency regulations, strong presence of leading cloud service providers, and accelerated investments in sustainable and advanced thermal management infrastructure across the United States and Canada.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the data center liquid cooling market in 2030, valued at $6 billion. The market is expected to grow from $2 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27%. The exponential growth can be attributed to accelerated deployment of AI-focused data centers, rising adoption of high-density server architectures, increasing investments by hyperscale cloud providers, growing demand for energy-efficient and sustainable cooling solutions, expansion of edge computing infrastructure, and continuous modernization of existing data center facilities across the country.

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What Will Be Largest Segment In The Data Center Liquid Cooling Market In 2030?

The data center liquid cooling market is segmented by type into single phase cooling, and two phase cooling. The single phase cooling market will be the largest segment of the data center liquid cooling market segmented by type, accounting for 63% or $10 billion of the total in 2030. The single phase cooling market will be supported by the increasing deployment of direct-to-chip liquid cooling systems, rising rack power densities in AI and high-performance computing environments, lower complexity and easier integration compared to two phase systems, growing demand for energy-efficient thermal management solutions, compatibility with existing data center infrastructure, and strong adoption among hyperscale and enterprise operators seeking scalable and cost-effective cooling technologies.

The data center liquid cooling market is segmented by component into solutions, and services.

The data center liquid cooling market is segmented by data center type into hyperscale centers, enterprise type, colocation data centers, and other data center types.

The data center liquid cooling market is segmented by industry type into telecom and IT, BFSI, research, energy, government and academia, healthcare, and other industry types.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the data center liquid cooling market leading up to 2030 is 27%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global data center liquid cooling market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape high-density computing infrastructure, thermal management architectures, energy-efficient data center design frameworks, and sustainable cooling technologies across hyperscale and enterprise environments.

Rising Deployment of AI, HPC, and High-Density Workloads - The rising deployment of AI, HPC, and high-density workloads is expected to become a key growth driver for the data center liquid cooling market by 2030. The exponential growth of AI, high-performance computing (HPC), and hyperscale cloud workloads is a primary driver for the Data Center Liquid Cooling market. AI model training and generative AI applications require high-density GPU and accelerator deployments that generate substantial heat beyond the limits of traditional air-cooling systems. Liquid cooling solutions, including direct-to-chip and immersion cooling, offer superior thermal management and enable higher rack densities with improved energy efficiency. As enterprises and hyperscalers expand AI infrastructure, demand for advanced liquid cooling systems is expected to accelerate significantly. As a result, the rising deployment of AI, HPC, and high-density workloads is anticipated to contributing to 2.8% annual growth in the market.

Growing Emphasis On Energy Efficiency And Carbon Reduction - The growing emphasis on energy efficiency and carbon reduction is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the data center liquid cooling market by 2030. Increasing focus on energy efficiency and sustainability goals strongly drives adoption of liquid cooling technologies. Data centers are under mounting pressure to reduce power usage effectiveness (PUE) and carbon emissions while meeting regulatory and ESG commitments. Liquid cooling significantly reduces cooling energy consumption compared to traditional air-based systems and supports waste heat recovery initiatives. As governments and enterprises push toward greener infrastructure, liquid cooling becomes a strategic enabler of sustainable data center operations. Consequently, the growing emphasis on energy efficiency and carbon reduction is projected to contribute to around 2.0% annual growth in the market.

Expansion of Hyperscale and Edge Data Center Infrastructure - The expansion of hyperscale and edge data center infrastructure is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the data center liquid cooling market by 2030. The rapid expansion of hyperscale and edge data centers further accelerates market growth. Hyperscalers are deploying high-density racks to optimize space utilization, while edge facilities require compact and efficient cooling systems in constrained environments. Liquid cooling supports higher compute performance per square foot, making it suitable for both centralized hyperscale campuses and distributed edge nodes. As digital transformation expands across industries, infrastructure investments continue to drive demand for advanced cooling architectures. Therefore, the expansion of hyperscale and edge data center infrastructure is projected to contribute to approximately 1.8% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Data Center Liquid Cooling Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the single phase cooling market, and the two phase cooling market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $11 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rapid expansion of AI and high-performance computing workloads, increasing rack power densities requiring advanced thermal management, growing investments in hyperscale and colocation data centers, rising emphasis on energy efficiency and carbon reduction targets, and the need for scalable, high-performance cooling architectures. This surge reflects the accelerating transition toward next-generation data center infrastructure, enhancing operational efficiency, supporting sustainability objectives, and enabling continuous innovation in cloud computing and digital transformation initiatives.

The single phase cooling market is projected to grow by $7 billion, and the two phase cooling market by $4 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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