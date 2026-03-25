Artemis II Send Humans Farther Than Ever Before

For the first time in more than 50 years, humanity is preparing to return to the Moon-venturing farther from Earth than any crew has gone since the era of Apollo program, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

Four astronauts will embark on a journey of over half a million miles, circling our celestial neighbor before heading back home. The mission promises breathtaking views and groundbreaking discoveries, but it also carries significant risks.

Artemis II, scheduled to launch no earlier than April 1, will provide humanity with stunning new perspectives of the Moon and deepen scientific understanding of its environment. More importantly, it will lay the foundation for future lunar landings and the long-term goal of establishing a permanent human presence-an essential step toward living beyond Earth.

However, the mission is not without danger. The crew will travel aboard the Orion spacecraft, a vehicle that, despite extensive testing, has never carried humans before.

There are also personal and psychological challenges. The astronauts will spend around 10 days confined in a space no larger than a minibus, requiring resilience, teamwork, and precise coordination.

Interestingly, unlike the Apollo missions, Artemis II will include a more diverse crew and test advanced technologies designed for deep-space exploration, including improved life-support systems and radiation protection-critical elements for future missions to Mars.