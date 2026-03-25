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227 Partners Launches In Australia To Support Clients Navigating Government
(MENAFN- PRovoke) SYDNEY - Australian public affairs advisory, insights and advocacy consultancy 227 Partners has newly launched to support clients to navigate the government with confidence.
The agency will be led by Susanna Montrone, a trusted adviser with decades of experience in senior government and public relations consultancy roles. She was previously the founder and director of Bell Lane which handled problems within not for profits, philanthropic funds and family offices.
The new agency will combine political and policy strategy, government relations and community engagement services with market entry research and due diligence, transaction communications and executive counsel.
“At a time of heightened geopolitical risk, when government is increasingly interventionist in the marketplace, corporate clients are seeking hands on support that applies senior level counsel with a practical understanding of how to integrate business priorities with Australian parliaments, government agencies and key stakeholders," said Montrone.
“Our team, led by expert advisers in government, investment and regulatory risk, work in partnership with clients to design and execute effective strategies – anchored by proprietary intelligence – across the public and private sector interface," Montrone added.
227 Partners is backed by Ideia Partners, a growing boutique corporate advisory, transaction support and investment firm with domestic and international clients in the infrastructure, property, defence, banking and financial services, transport and energy sectors.
“We are seeing clear market demand for integrated services that combine corporate advisory and transaction support with public affairs and regulatory expertise, to better capitalise on investment opportunities and manage uncertainty in domestic and international markets," said Jason de Sousa, managing partner at Ideia Partners.
“Ideia Partners extensive customer base across a wide and diverse range of business and industry sectors in Australia has welcomed the addition of a new strategic alliance with 227 Partners to expand our overall service offering," Sousa added.
The agency will be led by Susanna Montrone, a trusted adviser with decades of experience in senior government and public relations consultancy roles. She was previously the founder and director of Bell Lane which handled problems within not for profits, philanthropic funds and family offices.
The new agency will combine political and policy strategy, government relations and community engagement services with market entry research and due diligence, transaction communications and executive counsel.
“At a time of heightened geopolitical risk, when government is increasingly interventionist in the marketplace, corporate clients are seeking hands on support that applies senior level counsel with a practical understanding of how to integrate business priorities with Australian parliaments, government agencies and key stakeholders," said Montrone.
“Our team, led by expert advisers in government, investment and regulatory risk, work in partnership with clients to design and execute effective strategies – anchored by proprietary intelligence – across the public and private sector interface," Montrone added.
227 Partners is backed by Ideia Partners, a growing boutique corporate advisory, transaction support and investment firm with domestic and international clients in the infrastructure, property, defence, banking and financial services, transport and energy sectors.
“We are seeing clear market demand for integrated services that combine corporate advisory and transaction support with public affairs and regulatory expertise, to better capitalise on investment opportunities and manage uncertainty in domestic and international markets," said Jason de Sousa, managing partner at Ideia Partners.
“Ideia Partners extensive customer base across a wide and diverse range of business and industry sectors in Australia has welcomed the addition of a new strategic alliance with 227 Partners to expand our overall service offering," Sousa added.
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