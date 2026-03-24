Opinion Building Inclusive Societies: Women At The Heart Of Egyptjapan Partnership

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) On International Women's Month we celebrate the vital role that women play in building peaceful, prosperous communities. In Japan and Egypt alike, women leaders, teachers, doctors, artists and entrepreneurs are driving change. They are shaping minds in classrooms, providing care in clinics, preserving culture in galleries, and innovating in every sector. This collaboration across borders shows that when we empower women, both our nations grow stronger together. I salute the Egyptian and Japanese women whose creativity and leadership lift up families and neighborhoods, and I reaffirm Japan's long-standing commitment to empowering women everywhere.



Education: Nurturing Future Generations

Health and Community Development

Agriculture, Innovation and Inclusive Growth A Shared Dedication to Women's Empowerment

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Japanese – Egyptian cooperation in education has delivered tangible benefits for girls and women. For example, JICA and Egypt's Ministry of Education and Technical Education are collaboratively establishing Egypt-Japan Schools all over Egypt as well as introducing Japanese-style education, which is hailed as“one of Egypt's most successful development partnerships”. Importantly, Egyptian women are leading this effort: the Egypt–Japan Schools initiative is directed by Ms. Nevine Hamouda, a senior female advisor in Egypt's Ministry of Education. Over the past decade this partnership has expanded dramatically and by late 2025, Japan helped establish 69 Egypt–Japan Schools and new institutions (like the Egypt–Japan University of Science and Technology) to educate tomorrow's scientists and engineers. Such educational programs, led and taught by women, invest in Egypt's human capital and exemplify how our two countries build trust by working hand in hand.

Japan's support in healthcare and social services also highlights women's impact. Local partners included Ms. Suzan Moheb of Al-Orman Foundation, who led the project on the Egyptian side and expressed that this aid would help sustain free care for children and mothers. This new equipment will make diagnostics safer and more accessible for families in Upper Egypt. Japan's KUSANONE program, which provided this grant, has funded over 180 community projects in Egypt since 1994, spanning education, health, water, vocational training and women's empowerment. At every step, committed women like Ms. Moheb bridge Japanese support and Egyptian needs, proving that empowering women directly leads to better social and health outcomes. Japan also supports vocational training for women including Sudanese refugees in cooperation with UN Women.

Women are also at the forefront of sustainable development in Egypt's fields and industries. In a recent project led by ICARDA with Japanese funding (USD 750,000), Egyptian villages in Qena, Minya and Kafr El Sheikh are adopting climate-smart agriculture. Crucially, this project focuses on gender inclusion by empowering women farmers through training, small-scale food processing units, and decision-making opportunities. With solar pumps and digital advisory apps introduced, rural women gain new skills to boost crop yields and food security.

Cultural Exchange and Social Progress

Cultural programs deepen mutual understanding. Japanese arts and language programs in Cairo inspire young Egyptian women to explore new horizons, just as Egyptian poets and musicians contribute to vibrant multicultural forums in Japan. At every Japan Foundation event or student exchange, women from both countries serve as informal ambassadors, building bridges of friendship. Back home, we also see progress: Japan's political landscape has taken a historic step. In October 2025, Japan elected its first-ever female Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi – a milestone moment that sends a strong message. It shows that in Japan, too,“women can now rise to the top”. Her leadership reminds us that the aspirations of Egyptian and Japanese women are shared: both our peoples value gender equality as essential to national progress.

Our friendship thrives when women lead the way. Our commitment to empowering women training by Japanese-backed programs exemplifies Japan's vision of“a society in which women shine” (policy slogan introduced by former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe). Japan pledges to continue this journey alongside Egypt, investing in women's education, health, and entrepreneurship, and listening to women's ideas for a better future. In International Women's Month, I salute the incredible contributions of all Egyptian and Japanese women. By empowering them and amplifying their voices and talents, we create a more inclusive, peaceful, and sustainable society for everyone. Japan remains steadfast in building bridges of mutual respect and collaboration with Egypt, ensuring our partnership benefits all our citizens in the years to come.

Ambassador Iwai Fumio, Ambassador of Japan to the Arab Republic of Egypt