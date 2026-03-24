Moderate To Heavy Rains Weather To Persist

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar experienced moderate to heavy rains all across the country Tuesday and the weatherman has forecast similar weather conditions in the coming days.

As the residents woke up to heavy rains Tuesday, several areas of Doha had persistent rains right from morning to afternoon while other parts of the country also witnessed downpour for a significant part of the day. At some of the areas, the rains started in the early hours of the morning and continued until noon time. Throughout the day, the sky was overcast with less sunlight.

With the Eid al-Fitr holidays coming to a close Tuesday, most residents had to commute in the early morning to their workplaces. Moreover, the government had directed all the employees to start onsite work in full capacity which had been restricted due to the ongoing regional conflicts, and most employees had to attend their workplace in the early morning. Though it rained heavily, it was not a deterrent for the commuters and motorists as traffic was smooth all across the country and employees could resume their jobs well on time.

Officials also had sent out alerts and messages through social media channels to warn the residents about the weather and to keep themselves aware of the prevailing conditions. In addition, on the roads, precautionary messages were displayed on traffic sign boards such as 'Raining, Slow Down' urging the motorists to drive carefully and safely.

At the same time, Qatar Meteorology Department has forecast more rains in the coming days until Friday. The weather report warns that thundery rain associated with strong winds and poor horizontal view is expected Wednesday, Thursday and on Friday. Similar conditional are also expected to prevail on offshore too.

The forecast also said that it could be partially cloudy to cloudy with scattered rain become thundery at places on these days. Winds are mainly southeasterly-northeasterly moderate to fresh in speed gusting strong during thundery rain. However, there is no rain forecast for Saturday with a moderate temperature during day time and a relatively cold night temperature.

Meanwhile, the weather department has emphasised the importance of obtaining weather information from official sources to ensure accuracy and public safety. It also said that these conditions are part of the country's normal seasonal patterns and not an unusual or exceptional event. It also noted that the authorities are closely monitoring the situation and urge the public to avoid spreading rumours or exaggeration.

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