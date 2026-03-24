Tejashwi Yadav Claims Nitish Kumar 'Forcefully Sent' To Rajya Sabha

Tejashwi Alleges Conspiracy to 'Destroy' JD(U)

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) The Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, on Tuesday claimed that JD(U) President and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is being "forcefully sent" to the Rajya Sabha. Referring to the filing of Kumar's nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections, RJD leader claimed that certain people in the JD(U) have an agreement with the BJP to destroy the party.

"The Chief Minister had no desire to go to the Rajya Sabha. He is being forcibly sent to the Rajya Sabha. We have been saying from the beginning that the BJP wants to destroy the Janata Dal United. We will only say that the Chief Minister has become the President, but the Chief Minister's decisions are not final. By putting the Chief Minister's face in front, the few people in the Janata Dal United make the decisions themselves. They have an agreement with the BJP to destroy the Janata Dal United. They are engaged in this very work," said Yadav.

NDA Welcomes Kumar's Rajya Sabha Move

Earlier on March 5, Bihar's longest-serving Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections, extending "full support" to the new Cabinet. Tthe 75-year-old penned a heartfelt message announcing his decision. He expressed his longing desire to be a member of both houses of the Bihar Legislature as well as the Houses of Parliament. He asserted his commitment to building a "developed Bihar" and extended his "cooperation and guidance" to the new government.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) welcomed Kumar's decision and lauded his return to the parliamentary democracy. Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed Nitish Kumar's tenure as Bihar CM as a "golden chapter" in the state's history during which he made significant contributions to Bihar's progress. (ANI)

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