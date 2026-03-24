Surya Kiran Air Show: Chandigarh Reviews Preparations For Sukhna Lake

Chief Secretary of UT Chandigarh Administration H Rajesh Prasad chaired a meeting to review and streamline the preparations for the upcoming Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team Civil Air Display scheduled to be held on March 27 and 28 at Sukhna Lake. The meeting was attended by senior officers of the Chandigarh Administration, Police Department, Municipal Corporation, Health Department, Fire Services, Indian Air Force and other concerned departments and agencies, according to a release.

Directives for Meticulous Execution

The Chief Secretary remarked that the air show holds great significance for the city and is likely to witness enthusiastic participation from the public. He directed all concerned departments to ensure meticulous execution, seamless inter-departmental coordination, and strict adherence to safety protocols for the smooth and incident-free conduct of the event.

Logistics for Visitors

For the convenience of visitors, CTU buses will be deployed from seven designated pick-up and drop points across the city. The public has been advised to use only the specified boarding points as mentioned on their passes. The last pick-up timing for buses will be 9.00 am.

Entry Passes and Capacity

Entry to the air show will be strictly regulated through passes, which have been made available on the Chandigarh Tourism App on payment of Rs 100 per person. The venue capacity has been fixed at 10,000 persons per day.

Safety Protocols and Venue Arrangements

The general public has been advised to follow all safety and security guidelines. Visitors are requested not to bring children below the age of 6 years, carry only transparent water bottles, and avoid bringing any eatables. Adequate arrangements for drinking water and sanitation facilities will be made at the venue, the release noted.

Emphasis on Inter-Departmental Synergy

Reiterating the need for coordinated efforts, the Chief Secretary emphasized that all departments must work in close synergy and maintain continuous communication to effectively handle any contingencies and ensure the successful conduct of the event. (ANI)

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