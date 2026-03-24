Telangana's CM Cup To Be An Annual Event For Nurturing Athletic Talent

CM Cup to be Annual Event

Telangana Sports and Youth Minister Vakiti Srihari attended the closing ceremony of the second phase of the CM Cup competitions, held at the LB Indoor Stadium on Tuesday. Speaking as the Chief Guest, Minister Vakiti stated that the CM Cup is a strategic initiative designed to identify and nurture the "hidden gems" of athletic talent from the soil of Telangana.

He confirmed that the competition, conducted in two phases across the state, will now be an annual, continuous process. Minister Srihari emphasised that while government support is vital, true success requires unwavering dedication and perseverance from the athletes themselves.

Encouraging the youth to take inspiration from icons like Saina Nehwal, he announced that CM Cup participants would be provided with specialised training in sports schools and academies as required.

A Permanent Pipeline for Talent

Sports Authority of Telangana Chairman Shivasena Reddy reiterated that the competition serves as a permanent pipeline for talent identification, noting that disciplined athletes will be consistently recognised and encouraged.

Additionally, State Government Sports Advisor A.P. Jitender Reddy attributed the event's success to the seamless cooperation between sports associations and various government departments.

Providing key data, Managing Director Sony Baladevi mentioned that approximately 5.4 lakh athletes registered online for the CM Cup. This data is currently being compiled to form the backbone of future sports development in the state.

Adilabad District Emerges as Champion

In the competitions held across five levels, village, mandal, assembly, district, and state, the Adilabad district team emerged as the overall champion. Rangareddy district secured second place, followed by Karimnagar district. which stood at third position.

Winners Felicitated at Closing Ceremony

The ceremony concluded with Minister Vakiti Srihari, Chairman Shivasena Reddy, Saina Nehwal, and Sony Baladevi presenting trophies to the winners. The Sports Authority also presented mementoes to various government and private organisations in recognition of their contributions.

The event was attended by senior officials, coaches, Sports Authority staff, representatives of sports associations, and DYSOs from across the districts.

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