Trump's Iran Strike Halt A Ruse To Lower Crude Prices: Suresh Goel

Goel on US-Iran Ceasefire

Former Diplomat Suresh Goel said the decision by US President Donald Trump of a five-day postponement of all strikes on Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure is a welcome move only if it holds in practice. Goel, while talking to ANI, said that the move is a ruse by Trump to bring down crude prices.

"As far as the 5-day ceasefire is concerned, that's a welcome move only if it holds in practice. Even if US President Trump has told the Department of War not to undertake any such attacks, Iran has denied any conversation or discussions with the USA. In fact, Iran has said that this could have been a ruse by US President Trump to bring the crude prices down. Nobody speaks the truth in a war. Therefore, till we have a confirmed outcome, we will have to take everything with a pinch of salt. I do hope that these 5 days can lead to a more durable political solution," he said.

Trump Declares Victory Over Iran

US President Donald Trump said that the US has won the war, adding that Iran's navy and air force have been completely decimated. Speaking at the Swearing-In Ceremony for the Secretary of Homeland Security, Trump said, "We're in negotiations right now. I can tell you, they'd like to make a deal and who wouldn't if you were there? Look, their navy's gone, their air force is gone, their communications are gone. pretty much everything they have is gone."

On how hopeful he is that the peace negotiations with Iran will work out, Trump said, "I think we are going to end it. I cannot tell you for sure. We have won this... We literally have planes flying over Tehran and other parts of their country. They can't do a thing about it. For instance, if I wanna take down that power plant, they can't do a thing about it... They are totally defeated... Militarily, they are dead."

Trump pointed out that Iran will not have any nuclear weapons. (ANI)

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