Gagandeep Singh Death: Punjab BJP To Meet Governor, Demand CBI Probe

Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar said that the party will meet the Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Wednesday with a delegation to demand justice for State Warehousing Corporation District Manager Gagandeep Singh Randhawa and will request a CBI inquiry into the case. He was speaking after attending the funeral of DM Gagandeep Singh Randhawa.

Paying tribute to the deceased, he said that not only the BJP but the entire Punjab stands united with the family in this difficult time. He added that the family will accept nothing less than a CBI investigation, and the party stands firmly with them in this demand. Therefore, a party delegation will meet the Governor to press for the same.

Jakhar Criticises AAP Govt's Handling of Case

Sunil Jakhar further stated that the way the Punjab government is handling this case clearly shows that no justice can be expected from the AAP government. He pointed out contradictions, saying that on one hand, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann claims that the minister was asked to resign, while Laljit Singh Bhullar says he resigned on his own. Similarly, the minister claims he surrendered to the police, whereas the police say he was arrested. He added that Laljit Singh Bhullar would not have come into police custody had Union Home Minister Amit Shah not indicated the possibility of a CBI probe. Therefore, he emphasised that a CBI investigation is necessary to ensure justice for the family and to uncover where the money, allegedly collected through an extortion network run by the minister, was being sent.

Amit Shah Ready to Transfer Case to CBI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday expressed his readiness to transfer the investigation into the death of Punjab official Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, who was allegedly tortured by former Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). His statement came after Amritsar Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla raised the issue in the Lok Sabha, demanding a probe into the "wrongdoing" by Bhullar, who has resigned due to the video left by the Punjab Warehousing Corporation (PWC) Officer before he committed suicide, in which he purportedly blamed the minister of harassment. "This is a matter of the Punjab state. I request all the MPs from Punjab to write to me formally that the case be transferred to the CBI. I will do it immediately," Shah said.

Former Minister Arrested

Punjab Police arrested Laljit Singh Bhullar on Monday after they registered an FIR naming him in connection with the suicide case earlier, the officials said. (ANI)

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