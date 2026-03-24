Russian Attack On Lviv: Injury Toll Rises To 22
"There are already 17 wounded in the city's hospitals. The number is growing," Sadovyi said.
Firefighters are extinguishing a blaze in a residential building.
Aftermath of the attack on Lviv / Photo: Ihor Fedyk, Ukrinform
Residents are being prepared for evacuation, the mayor added.Read also: Russian drone attack on Vinnytsia region leaves one killed and 11 others injured
As Ukrinform previously reported, on March 24, a Russian drone attack on Ivano-Frankivsk killed two people and injured four others, including a six-year-old child.
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