Russian Attack On Lviv: Injury Toll Rises To 22

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the city's mayor, Andriy Sadovyi, reported this on Telegram.

"There are already 17 wounded in the city's hospitals. The number is growing," Sadovyi said.

Firefighters are extinguishing a blaze in a residential building.

Aftermath of the attack on Lviv / Photo: Ihor Fedyk, Ukrinform

Residents are being prepared for evacuation, the mayor added.

Russian drone attack on Vinnytsia region leaves one killed and 11 others injured

As Ukrinform previously reported, on March 24, a Russian drone attack on Ivano-Frankivsk killed two people and injured four others, including a six-year-old child.