Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Attack On Lviv: Injury Toll Rises To 22

Russian Attack On Lviv: Injury Toll Rises To 22


2026-03-24 03:07:37
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the city's mayor, Andriy Sadovyi, reported this on Telegram.

"There are already 17 wounded in the city's hospitals. The number is growing," Sadovyi said.

Firefighters are extinguishing a blaze in a residential building.

Aftermath of the attack on Lviv / Photo: Ihor Fedyk, Ukrinform

Residents are being prepared for evacuation, the mayor added.

Read also: Russian drone attack on Vinnytsia region leaves one killed and 11 others injured

As Ukrinform previously reported, on March 24, a Russian drone attack on Ivano-Frankivsk killed two people and injured four others, including a six-year-old child.

MENAFN24032026000193011044ID1110901807



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search