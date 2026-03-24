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"Rachel Defends You Podcast with Rachel Kugel Interviews Christian Struthers, Motivational Speaker on Rebuilding Life After Addiction and Trauma"

The Rachel Defends You podcast, hosted by Rachel Kugel of The Kugel Law Firm, continues to offer meaningful conversations that go beyond the courtroom, exploring how resilience, recovery, and personal reinvention intersect with the broader human experience. In the latest episode, Rachel Kugel sits down with Christian Struthers, a motivational speaker who transformed a life defined by hardship into one centered on purpose and service.

Meet Christian Struthers

Christian Struthers is a motivational speaker whose personal journey through addiction and trauma has become the foundation of a powerful public message. Having faced rock bottom and found a path forward, Struthers has dedicated his life to helping others navigate their darkest moments with courage and clarity. His work reaches audiences across the country, offering a candid and compassionate perspective on what it truly takes to rebuild after loss.

Episode Highlights

In this episode, Christian Struthers shares his personal story with openness and depth, offering insights that resonate far beyond the recovery community. The conversation covers several compelling themes:



Struthers recounts the circumstances that led him to rock bottom, describing the weight of unresolved trauma and how addiction served as a response to pain rather than a character flaw. Rachel Kugel guides the discussion with thoughtful questions, drawing out the nuanced emotional and psychological dimensions of his experience.

The episode also addresses the often-overlooked role that identity plays in recovery. Struthers discusses how rebuilding a sense of self after sustained hardship requires intentional effort, community, and a willingness to redefine what success looks like. His perspective challenges common assumptions about who struggles with addiction and who has the capacity to overcome it. A recurring theme throughout the conversation is the importance of storytelling as a tool for healing. Struthers reflects on how sharing his story publicly became not only a source of accountability but also a way to create a connection with others who felt alone in their suffering.



Tune In Now

To hear Christian Struthers share his full journey and the lessons he has drawn from surviving rock bottom, listeners can access the complete episode of the Rachel Defends You podcast. The episode is available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

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