Kuwait Intercepts Ballistic Missiles, Drones In Airspace

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: Kuwait's Ministry of Defense announced on Tuesday that its air defense systems detected 17 ballistic missiles and 13 hostile drones within the country's airspace over the past 24 hours.

The ministry's official spokesperson Colonel Saud Al Atwan said in a press briefing that 13 missiles were successfully intercepted and destroyed, while four others fell outside the threat zone without posing any danger.

He noted that interception operations resulted in debris falling across several areas, causing limited material damage to some homes in scattered residential neighborhoods, in addition to temporary disruptions to certain overhead power transmission lines, with no human casualties reported.

He added that 10 drones were also neutralized, while three fell outside the threat zone without causing any harm.