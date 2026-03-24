Netapp And Elastio Announce Partnership To Deliver Defense-In-Depth Ransomware Resilience

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--NetApp(NASDAQ: NTAP), the Intelligent Data Infrastructure company, and Elastio are helping enterprises enhance their cyber resilience with a layered defense that extends from production storage into recovery data. Security teams must be ready to address threats at every layer of their technology stack, including ransomware that moved quietly through production before it was caught that now lives inside snapshots and backups. Advanced ransomware is engineered to evade prevention tools, moving quietly through production, staying below detection thresholds, reaching backup data before any alert is triggered.

"As we migrated our infrastructure, ensuring we had the right level of backup security and assurance was non-negotiable,” Marc Crudgington, VP IT Infrastructure and CISO, Crane WW Logistics.“Elastio provided continuous inspection of our backups from day one - giving us confidence in our ability to recover. That's the standard we hold ourselves to."

The companies are embedding Elastio's Provable Recovery Control into the NetApp Ransomware Resilience Service as“Powered by Elastio,” adding Deep File Inspection of snapshots. Together, the service delivers end-to-end resilience from ransomware detection through recovery – using recovery points that are continuously verified as clean.

"Storage needs to be part of the conversation when defining a holistic cyber security strategy,” Gagan Gulati, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Data Services. NetApp.“By protecting data where it lives, we make storage a priority to combat cyber threats like ransomware. But the stakes for business resilience and operational continuity are too high to rely on a single layer of defense. By collaborating with Elastio, we're giving enterprises another tool to protect their most critical asset: data.”

A New Layer of Defense Inside the NetApp Ransomware Resilience Service

NetApp Ransomware Resilience Service: Detects and contains ransomware at the data layer in real time, takes immutable snapshots, guides recovery, and continuously assesses ransomware posture across ONTAP® environments. Includes behavioral detection via Autonomous Ransomware Protection (ARP). Elastio Provable Recovery Control: Deep File Inspection of ONTAP snapshots, detecting zero-day ransomware, staged malware, and stealth corruption that evaded perimeter controls. No agents and continuously identify the last known clean recovery points.

Through this collaboration, both companies are enhancing cyber resilience for customers by embedding Elastio Provable Recovery Control directly into the NetApp Ransomware Resilience Service with no separate procurement and no architecture changes.

"Most organizations discover their recovery data is compromised at the worst possible moment: during an active incident,” Naj Husain, CEO, Elastio.“ By then the question of whether backups are clean is no longer theoretical. The joint solution answers that question continuously, before the incident forces it."

Availability

The NetApp Ransomware Resilience Service powered by Elastio is planned for availability in the near future. Enterprise organizations interested in early access should contact their NetApp or Elastio representative to assess their current recovery posture.

About NetApp

For more than three decades, NetApp has helped the world's leading organizations navigate change – from the rise of enterprise storage to the intelligent era defined by data and AI. Today, NetApp is the Intelligent Data Infrastructure company, helping customers turn data into a catalyst for innovation, resilience, and growth.

At the heart of that infrastructure is the NetApp data platform – the unified, enterprise-grade, intelligent foundation that connects, protects, and activates data across every cloud, workload, and environment. Built on the proven power of NetApp ONTAP, our leading data management software and OS, and enhanced by automation through the AI Data Engine and AFX, it delivers observability, resilience, and intelligence at scale.

Disaggregated by design, the NetApp data platform separates storage, services, and control so enterprises can modernize faster, scale efficiently, and innovate without lock-in. As the only enterprise storage platform natively embedded in the world's largest clouds, it gives organizations the freedom to run any workload anywhere with consistent performance, governance, and protection.

With NetApp, data is always ready – ready to defend against threats, ready to power AI, and ready to drive the next breakthrough. That's why the world's most forward-thinking enterprises trust NetApp to turn intelligence into advantage.

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NETAPP, the NETAPP logo, and the marks listed at are trademarks of NetApp, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About Elastio

Elastio delivers Active Cyber Resilience, a security philosophy built on one principle: recovery must be continuously proven and not periodically tested or assumed. The Elastio Hunt Engine performs Deep File Inspection across live data, replicated data, and backups to detect ransomware and malware that has evaded prevention and detection tools. Recovery you can prove.

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