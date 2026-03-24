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Anyinsight.Ai Introduces Industry-First AI Firewall Platform For Enterprise AI Security At RSA Conference 2026
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- AnyInsight today unveiled its AI-native security platform at Early Stage Expo, RSA ConferenceTM 2026 to address critical security challenges emerging from the rapid business adoption of generative AI. Its AI firewall approach extends security beyond traditional network perimeters, enabling organizations to govern every interaction and data flow between users, AI models, agents, and enterprise systems. The platform eliminates Shadow AI/Agents while providing unified visibility, control, and policy enforcement across AI environments.
The Emerging Threat Landscape
As generative AI becomes embedded in business workflows and drives productivity gains, organizations face unprecedented security challenges that traditional perimeter defenses cannot address. The proliferation of Large Language Models (LLMs) and AI agents has introduced new risks, including:
. Shadow AI/Agent usage outside IT governance,
. Sensitive data exfiltration and leakage across AI workflows,
. Uncontrolled interaction between LLMs, agents, and enterprise systems (CRM or ERP, etc.),
Closing the AI Governance Gap
The rapid integration of AI into business-critical applications has expanded the attack surface significantly. Organizations now face:
. Insider risks from AI-enabled data access,
. Third-party AI supply chain exposure,
. Lack of visibility, auditability and compliance readiness,
Without unified governance frameworks and real-time monitoring capabilities, businesses struggle to meet emerging regulations such as the EU AI Act, creating what security experts call the "AI Governance Gap."
AnyInsight: AI Firewall + Zero-Trust for AI
AnyInsight defines a new category of AI firewall, delivering a purpose-built security platform based on Zero-Trust Architecture, acting as a secure control plane between LLMs, AI agents, workflows, and users, delivering comprehensive security capabilities including:
. Identity verification and data mediation for all AI interactions
. Granular access control and policy enforcement
. User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA)
. Complete privilege management and audit logging
Built with security by default, AnyInsight integrates more than 20 LLMs, 350+ AI agents, and application workflows (via MCP, Model Context Protocol). AnyInsight enables organizations to deploy generative AI securely while maintaining adaptive, easy-to-deploy AI productivity, eliminating shadow risks, and ensuring compliance with regulatory and governance requirements.
Extending Security Beyond AI
Unlike traditional approaches, AnyInsight extends protection beyond AI interactions to include contextual enforcement based on IP, geolocation, device type, and operating system. This ensures that every AI access request is verified and trusted. By unifying security across networks, applications, and AI interaction layers, AnyInsight provides organizations with consistent policy enforcement, full visibility, and streamlined security operations.
Leadership Quote
“AnyInsight is redefining enterprise security for the AI era,” said Nathan Yen, CEO of AnyInsight.“AI adoption is accelerating, but it must be built on trust. Our AI firewall approach will ensure organizations can innovate with AI while maintaining full control, visibility, and compliance across all AI-driven productivity.”
Availability
AnyInsight is available now.
For more information, visit or visit booth ESE-13 at Early Stage Expo, RSA Conference 2026, San Francisco.
About AnyInsight
AnyInsight is developed, owned, and launched by Heartbot AI Inc., based in Hsinchu, Taiwan ( ). Founded in March 2023, the company is dedicated to security for AI solutions, and a member of Google for Startups, Nvidia Inception Program, and AWS Activate. In 2025, the company received the AI Award Best Solution from the Taiwan AI Association (TAIA). AnyInsight is a tailored generative AI application platform that enables businesses to safely adopt generative AI technologies to boost productivity. Through its AI firewall and Zero-Trust Architecture, AnyInsight provides comprehensive governance, monitoring, and protection for AI interactions across LLMs, AI agents, and workflows. The platform helps businesses eliminate Shadow AI/Agent risks, maintain regulatory compliance, and accelerate AI transformation with confidence. For more information, visit
The Emerging Threat Landscape
As generative AI becomes embedded in business workflows and drives productivity gains, organizations face unprecedented security challenges that traditional perimeter defenses cannot address. The proliferation of Large Language Models (LLMs) and AI agents has introduced new risks, including:
. Shadow AI/Agent usage outside IT governance,
. Sensitive data exfiltration and leakage across AI workflows,
. Uncontrolled interaction between LLMs, agents, and enterprise systems (CRM or ERP, etc.),
Closing the AI Governance Gap
The rapid integration of AI into business-critical applications has expanded the attack surface significantly. Organizations now face:
. Insider risks from AI-enabled data access,
. Third-party AI supply chain exposure,
. Lack of visibility, auditability and compliance readiness,
Without unified governance frameworks and real-time monitoring capabilities, businesses struggle to meet emerging regulations such as the EU AI Act, creating what security experts call the "AI Governance Gap."
AnyInsight: AI Firewall + Zero-Trust for AI
AnyInsight defines a new category of AI firewall, delivering a purpose-built security platform based on Zero-Trust Architecture, acting as a secure control plane between LLMs, AI agents, workflows, and users, delivering comprehensive security capabilities including:
. Identity verification and data mediation for all AI interactions
. Granular access control and policy enforcement
. User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA)
. Complete privilege management and audit logging
Built with security by default, AnyInsight integrates more than 20 LLMs, 350+ AI agents, and application workflows (via MCP, Model Context Protocol). AnyInsight enables organizations to deploy generative AI securely while maintaining adaptive, easy-to-deploy AI productivity, eliminating shadow risks, and ensuring compliance with regulatory and governance requirements.
Extending Security Beyond AI
Unlike traditional approaches, AnyInsight extends protection beyond AI interactions to include contextual enforcement based on IP, geolocation, device type, and operating system. This ensures that every AI access request is verified and trusted. By unifying security across networks, applications, and AI interaction layers, AnyInsight provides organizations with consistent policy enforcement, full visibility, and streamlined security operations.
Leadership Quote
“AnyInsight is redefining enterprise security for the AI era,” said Nathan Yen, CEO of AnyInsight.“AI adoption is accelerating, but it must be built on trust. Our AI firewall approach will ensure organizations can innovate with AI while maintaining full control, visibility, and compliance across all AI-driven productivity.”
Availability
AnyInsight is available now.
For more information, visit or visit booth ESE-13 at Early Stage Expo, RSA Conference 2026, San Francisco.
About AnyInsight
AnyInsight is developed, owned, and launched by Heartbot AI Inc., based in Hsinchu, Taiwan ( ). Founded in March 2023, the company is dedicated to security for AI solutions, and a member of Google for Startups, Nvidia Inception Program, and AWS Activate. In 2025, the company received the AI Award Best Solution from the Taiwan AI Association (TAIA). AnyInsight is a tailored generative AI application platform that enables businesses to safely adopt generative AI technologies to boost productivity. Through its AI firewall and Zero-Trust Architecture, AnyInsight provides comprehensive governance, monitoring, and protection for AI interactions across LLMs, AI agents, and workflows. The platform helps businesses eliminate Shadow AI/Agent risks, maintain regulatory compliance, and accelerate AI transformation with confidence. For more information, visit
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