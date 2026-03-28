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Italy Experiences Widespread Strikes in Transport, Schools, Media
(MENAFN) As stated by reports, workers throughout Italy participated in a coordinated strike on Friday, impacting public transport, education, and media sectors following union calls over a variety of labor disputes.
In the transport sector, services were notably disrupted in northern cities such as Milan, Monza, and Novara. Public transport employees staged walkouts to protest privatization, subcontracting practices, and to demand improved working conditions, including better safety and hygiene standards. Metro services in Milan were halted, leaving some commuters unprepared. Small protests also took place outside bus depots, where union representatives and workers voiced their concerns.
The education sector was similarly affected, with teachers and school staff striking over job security, the filling of vacant positions, and changes in the selection process for school principals.
Numerous primary and secondary schools were forced to suspend lessons across the country.
The media industry also joined the nationwide action, with journalists and other staff staging a 24-hour strike to protest the non-renewal of labor contracts that expired a decade ago and to highlight broader employment concerns. The strike caused significant disruptions in news coverage: the state broadcaster replaced live programming with pre-recorded content, the national news agency temporarily halted operations, and multiple television news channels and newspapers suspended updates in solidarity.
In the transport sector, services were notably disrupted in northern cities such as Milan, Monza, and Novara. Public transport employees staged walkouts to protest privatization, subcontracting practices, and to demand improved working conditions, including better safety and hygiene standards. Metro services in Milan were halted, leaving some commuters unprepared. Small protests also took place outside bus depots, where union representatives and workers voiced their concerns.
The education sector was similarly affected, with teachers and school staff striking over job security, the filling of vacant positions, and changes in the selection process for school principals.
Numerous primary and secondary schools were forced to suspend lessons across the country.
The media industry also joined the nationwide action, with journalists and other staff staging a 24-hour strike to protest the non-renewal of labor contracts that expired a decade ago and to highlight broader employment concerns. The strike caused significant disruptions in news coverage: the state broadcaster replaced live programming with pre-recorded content, the national news agency temporarily halted operations, and multiple television news channels and newspapers suspended updates in solidarity.
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