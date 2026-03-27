CASIO Launches G-SHOCK GMA-P2126W In The UAE, Celebrating 'Women Of Our Time'

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Empowering All Women to Move Forward with Confidence

GMA-P2126W

Dubai, UAE – March 2026: CASIO Middle East and Africa has introduced the G-SHOCK GMA-P2126W in the UAE, expanding its analog-digital lineup with a timepiece that blends refined design with everyday durability, inspired by and celebrating women who navigate everyday life with confidence and strength.

Building on the compact form of the GMA-P2110 series and its distinctive octagonal bezel, the GMA-P2126W features a cohesive dark grey aesthetic that highlights the depth and versatility of a monochrome palette. Subtle gold-toned accents add contrast, bringing a sense of warmth and understated elegance to the design, while the use of metallic elements on the dial enhances its overall refined finish.

Designed for everyday wear, the watch offers G-SHOCK's signature shock resistance and durability in a slimmer, more wearable profile. The combination of strength and minimal design makes it suitable for a range of lifestyles, balancing practicality with a modern, fashion-forward sensibility.

In line with CASIO's ongoing sustainability efforts, key resin components in the bezel and band are made using bio-based materials derived from renewable organic resources, helping to reduce environmental impact.

Alongside the product launch, CASIO continues to highlight stories of individuals who embody confidence and individuality through its“WOMEN OF OUR TIME” digital platform, which explores personal journeys and perspectives on time through creative storytelling.

The G-SHOCK GMA-P2126W is now available across the UAE at authorised CASIO and G-SHOCK retailers.

Special website:

As part of the brand's efforts to reach out to more people, the G-SHOCK special website“WOMEN OF OUR TIME” is dedicated to highlighting exceptional women across diverse fields who are pursuing their dreams with confidence, and explores their relationship with time. A special video featuring artist Ran Tondabayashi, who created the main visual for this project, is now available. Seen through her distinctive perspective, the video captures fragments of time and visually expresses the G-SHOCK worldview of strength and beauty.