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Georgia’s GDP Expands 9.3 Percent, Beating Forecasts
(MENAFN) Georgia's economy has outperformed expectations despite mounting global pressures, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced Friday, citing robust multi-year growth figures that signal sustained economic momentum.
Speaking at the 51st Banking Association for Central and Eastern Europe International Conference in Tbilisi, Kobakhidze revealed that the country's average real GDP expanded at 9.3 percent annually across the 2021–2025 period — a figure that places Georgia among the region's top performers.
The prime minister pointed to the strengthening of the lari, Georgia's national currency, alongside rising public confidence as key pillars supporting the stability of the country's financial sector.
On the capital markets front, Kobakhidze noted a marked uptick in investor appetite for both government and corporate bonds, a trend he said is broadening the country's funding base. "Together, these efforts are building a more dynamic, competitive and forward-looking financial ecosystem and creating new opportunities for sustainable investment growth," he said.
The high-profile conference drew senior figures from Georgia's government and the wider international financial community, with delegates representing roughly 100 institutions across approximately 30 countries converging on the Georgian capital for the event.
Speaking at the 51st Banking Association for Central and Eastern Europe International Conference in Tbilisi, Kobakhidze revealed that the country's average real GDP expanded at 9.3 percent annually across the 2021–2025 period — a figure that places Georgia among the region's top performers.
The prime minister pointed to the strengthening of the lari, Georgia's national currency, alongside rising public confidence as key pillars supporting the stability of the country's financial sector.
On the capital markets front, Kobakhidze noted a marked uptick in investor appetite for both government and corporate bonds, a trend he said is broadening the country's funding base. "Together, these efforts are building a more dynamic, competitive and forward-looking financial ecosystem and creating new opportunities for sustainable investment growth," he said.
The high-profile conference drew senior figures from Georgia's government and the wider international financial community, with delegates representing roughly 100 institutions across approximately 30 countries converging on the Georgian capital for the event.
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