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G7 Urges Halt to Attacks on Civilians Amid Iran Conflict
(MENAFN) As stated by reports, foreign ministers from the G7 urged an immediate halt to attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure amid the ongoing Middle East conflict involving Iran.
“There can be no justification for the deliberate targeting of civilians in situations of armed conflict as well as attacks on diplomatic facilities,” the ministers said in a joint statement following their meeting in France.
The statement, issued by the G7 members—Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, United Kingdom, United States, and the EU high representative—emphasized the importance of minimizing the broader impact of the conflict on regional partners, civilian populations, and critical infrastructure, while coordinating humanitarian aid.
The ministers also warned of global economic consequences, citing disruptions in energy, fertilizer, and commercial supply chains, and stressed the need for international cooperation to mitigate “global economic shocks” affecting citizens worldwide.
Highlighting maritime security, the statement called for the restoration of safe navigation through a vital global transit route. “We reiterated the absolute necessity to permanently restore safe and toll free freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, consistent with UNSC Resolution 2817 and the Law of the Sea,” the ministers concluded.
“There can be no justification for the deliberate targeting of civilians in situations of armed conflict as well as attacks on diplomatic facilities,” the ministers said in a joint statement following their meeting in France.
The statement, issued by the G7 members—Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, United Kingdom, United States, and the EU high representative—emphasized the importance of minimizing the broader impact of the conflict on regional partners, civilian populations, and critical infrastructure, while coordinating humanitarian aid.
The ministers also warned of global economic consequences, citing disruptions in energy, fertilizer, and commercial supply chains, and stressed the need for international cooperation to mitigate “global economic shocks” affecting citizens worldwide.
Highlighting maritime security, the statement called for the restoration of safe navigation through a vital global transit route. “We reiterated the absolute necessity to permanently restore safe and toll free freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, consistent with UNSC Resolution 2817 and the Law of the Sea,” the ministers concluded.
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