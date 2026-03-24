403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Japan Posts Increase in Core Consumer Prices
(MENAFN) Japan's core consumer prices rose 1.6 percent year-on-year in February — slipping below the critical 2 percent threshold for the first time since March 2022 — as plunging energy costs offset persistent food price pressures, government data released Tuesday showed.
The core consumer price index (CPI), which strips out volatile fresh food costs, decelerated from a 2 percent gain recorded in January, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.
Energy prices led the pullback, tumbling 9.1 percent after a 5.2 percent drop the previous month. Gasoline prices spearheaded the decline with a steep 14.9 percent plunge, while electricity bills fell 8 percent — offering households a rare reprieve amid broader cost-of-living strains.
Food prices, excluding fresh items, climbed 5.7 percent in February, easing slightly from a 6.2 percent surge in January, yet remaining a stubborn source of inflationary pressure for consumers.
However, economists warn the relief may prove short-lived. With crude oil prices surging in the wake of U.S.-Israeli military strikes on Iran at the close of February, the downward trajectory in inflation is widely expected to reverse sharply in the months ahead — potentially erasing the progress made and reigniting pressure on Japanese policymakers to respond.
The data marks a pivotal moment for Japan's inflation outlook, caught between fleeting energy-driven relief and the looming threat of renewed price acceleration driven by escalating Middle East tensions.
The core consumer price index (CPI), which strips out volatile fresh food costs, decelerated from a 2 percent gain recorded in January, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.
Energy prices led the pullback, tumbling 9.1 percent after a 5.2 percent drop the previous month. Gasoline prices spearheaded the decline with a steep 14.9 percent plunge, while electricity bills fell 8 percent — offering households a rare reprieve amid broader cost-of-living strains.
Food prices, excluding fresh items, climbed 5.7 percent in February, easing slightly from a 6.2 percent surge in January, yet remaining a stubborn source of inflationary pressure for consumers.
However, economists warn the relief may prove short-lived. With crude oil prices surging in the wake of U.S.-Israeli military strikes on Iran at the close of February, the downward trajectory in inflation is widely expected to reverse sharply in the months ahead — potentially erasing the progress made and reigniting pressure on Japanese policymakers to respond.
The data marks a pivotal moment for Japan's inflation outlook, caught between fleeting energy-driven relief and the looming threat of renewed price acceleration driven by escalating Middle East tensions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment