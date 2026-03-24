Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kyrgyzstan Orders Protective Measures for Embassy Staff in Iran

Kyrgyzstan Orders Protective Measures for Embassy Staff in Iran


2026-03-24 04:03:29
(MENAFN) Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov directed his country's Foreign Ministry on Monday to implement sweeping protective measures safeguarding diplomatic personnel stationed in Iran, as US-Israeli joint military operations continue to pound the country.

Japarov was formally briefed on the deteriorating situation across the Middle East, where hostilities have intensified following Tehran's retaliatory drone and missile campaigns against Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states harboring US military forces, according to the diplomatic mission.

The Foreign Ministry emphasized that the precautionary measures are specifically designed to reduce potential threats to the lives and wellbeing of both embassy staff and their accompanying family members.

MENAFN24032026000045017169ID1110898373



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search