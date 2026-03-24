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Kyrgyzstan Orders Protective Measures for Embassy Staff in Iran
(MENAFN) Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov directed his country's Foreign Ministry on Monday to implement sweeping protective measures safeguarding diplomatic personnel stationed in Iran, as US-Israeli joint military operations continue to pound the country.
Japarov was formally briefed on the deteriorating situation across the Middle East, where hostilities have intensified following Tehran's retaliatory drone and missile campaigns against Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states harboring US military forces, according to the diplomatic mission.
The Foreign Ministry emphasized that the precautionary measures are specifically designed to reduce potential threats to the lives and wellbeing of both embassy staff and their accompanying family members.
Japarov was formally briefed on the deteriorating situation across the Middle East, where hostilities have intensified following Tehran's retaliatory drone and missile campaigns against Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states harboring US military forces, according to the diplomatic mission.
The Foreign Ministry emphasized that the precautionary measures are specifically designed to reduce potential threats to the lives and wellbeing of both embassy staff and their accompanying family members.
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