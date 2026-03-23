MENAFN - Market Press Release) The Next Generation of ClimAIteTRACK March 22, 2026 11:53 am - The 2nd Generation of ClimAIteTRACK is now online and available for evaluation.

2025 was logged as the third most expensive year for climate related losses, tallying in at $115 billion (USD) in insurable damages. For businesses, climate change has negative impacts across all industries and insurance companies are facing challenges when underwriting commercial and residential property policies in the current environmental landscape. Using technology, carriers can 'diagnose' specific locations and regions for past and potential future climate risk and strategize revenue generation accordingly. ClimAIteTRACK is a new technology from TTS that delivers data driven climate assessments that businesses use to strategize and manage revenue as well as make better business decisions. ClimAIteTRACK offers a full suite of benefits to the insurance industry and related businesses and the platform recently saw major upgrades that improves functionality and offers additional benefits and features to businesses.

Upgrades in Data Acquisition and Analytics

At the heart of ClimAIteTRACK technology is the data. Legacy versions of the technology acquired 10 weather data metrics and the 2nd generation of ClimAIteTRACK will expand the data bucket to 13-15 metrics across different weather categories. Increasing metric inputs combined with additional layers of yearly analysis will improve accuracy and deliver a better 'picture' of past exposure to weather elements. Alongside upgrades to data analytics, the Environmental Assessment Grade, or EAG, will be optimized for more accurate scaling and grading. A more precise decimal based system will be implemented with new letter grading levels and additional details in base commentary. Upgrades to data organization and 'cleansing' will ensure data integrity with redundant checks and comparisons to ensure validity. Back end reporting details have been overhauled for smoother script execution and error checking.

Dynamic Insurance Products with DPPM

The 2nd generation of ClimAIteTRACK will offer a new feature that enables insurance companies the ability to offer dynamic products to their clients. The Dynamic Premium Pricing Model, or DPPM, is a mode within ClimAIteTRACK that delivers more frequent EAG reporting and premium adjustment strategies and recommendations for individual clients. The all in one solution automates all tasks and offers a method to increase premium revenue opportunities while offering client facing transparency who are located in higher risk zones. The DPPM feature can be configured specifically for local markets and commercial / residential policy differentiation. The new ClimAIteTRACK evaluation will feature the DPPM toggle and users can evaluate the feature using any location and date range. The DPPM is another viable feature that helps insurance businesses navigate through the current environmental landscape. (Available for evaluation mid Q2 / 2026)

Watch a short video of ClimAIteTRACK in action:

Bridging the Gap Between Client and Carrier

Insurance companies derive their revenue from premiums collected from clients and increasing weather related claims payouts are creating challenges and obstacles to profitability. Increasing premiums is the core method in mitigating those increasing losses but client relationships and loyalty may be strained in the face of ever increasing insurance costs. In addition to premium revenue management, ClimAIteTRACK has a secondary function and offers client-facing marketing elements that deliver information and transparency that can restore and maintain client confidence and loyalty. Data based analytics and easy to understand graphical elements will keep insurance clients fully informed on their particular situation, potentially increasing brand equity and a stronger relationship between carrier and client. Positioning DPPM products as an alternative to major yearly adjustments can deliver additional business benefits to both the client and the insurance business.

Advancing Towards Deployment

The 2nd Generation of ClimAIteTRACK (CTRACK2.0) is now available for tryouts at the Evaluation Portal. Get a detailed 'Environmental Assessment Grade' for any location and see DPPM strategy in action based on data. As ClimAIteTRACK rolls towards deployment, the technology will be fully integrable with existing systems and can manage data acquisition, cleaning and formatting within its own functionality. ClimAIteTRACK's script is layered and can be optimized and 'fine tuned' for specific business and geographic uses. Consumer facing elements from ClimAIteTRACK are customizable and can maintain in-house brand schema and stylizations. Increasing climate change means more unpredictable and severe weather events, driving costs for most industries. ClimAIteTRACK is a new tool for managing premium revenue and maintaining customer relationships in the current environmental landscape. Online evaluation is live and can be accessed here:

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