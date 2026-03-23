Owaisi Betraying Muslims, Only Interested In Business: BJP's Raja Singh

Raja Singh Accuses Owaisi of 'Betrayal' and 'Business'

Bharatiya Janata Party leader T. Raja Singh on Monday said that All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi is "betraying Muslims" and is only interested in "business" following the latter's announcement to ally with Humayun Kabir's Aam Janata Unnayan Party for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.

"Election has been declared in West Bengal. On the other hand, we have the construction of Babri Masjid in Murshidabad, which was started by suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir. Now, he has announced his plan to field more than 100 candidates in Bengal by collaborating with AIMIM. This is a plan by Owaisi. They are betraying the Muslims and are just interested in business. There is a land jihad going on, and Bengali Hindus want change," he said in Hyderabad. Exuding confidence in the victory of the Bharitya Janata Party, he added, "I think Mamata Banerjee will be losing this election, and the BJP will win."

AIMIM-AJUP Alliance Confirmed for Bengal Polls

Earlier on Sunday, Owaisi announced that the party will contest the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections in alliance with Humayun Kabir's Aam Janata Unnayan Party.

Owaisi, speaking exclusively to ANI over the phone, said, "I will hold a press conference in Kolkata with Humayun Kabir on March 25."

AJUP's Ambitions for 2026

Earlier on Thursday, Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) founder and former All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) leader Humayun Kabir said that his party will contest 182 seats in the upcoming 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

Election Background and Political Context

The West Bengal Assembly elections will be conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29, 2026, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The last assembly election in the state was held in eight phases in 2021 amid an intense contest between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by Mamata Banerjee and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Congress and Left Front drew a blank in the last state polls.

TMC, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has been in power in the state since 2011.

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