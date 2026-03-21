Families, Tourists Celebrate Eid At Timeless Souq Waqif

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Souq Waqif remains one of Qatar's timeless and sought-after family destinations all year blade-->





PICTURES: Jayan Orma.

This Eid al-Fitr, the centuries-old market welcomed holidaymakers, drawing both the young and the not-so-young to its maze-like corridors highlighted by colourful shops and blade-->

A stroll along the souq's cobblestoned main walkway is already an experience.

This tourist destination also offers a variety of local and international cuisine, clothing, spices, and a wide range of souvenirs, among blade-->

The souq's“pet alley” is among its popular attractions.

Children often enjoy interacting with cats, dogs, rabbits, hamsters and guinea pigs, turtles and fish, and different bird species.

Souq Waqif family destinations