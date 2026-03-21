Families, Tourists Celebrate Eid At Timeless Souq Waqif
PICTURES: Jayan Orma.
This Eid al-Fitr, the centuries-old market welcomed holidaymakers, drawing both the young and the not-so-young to its maze-like corridors highlighted by colourful shops and blade-->
A stroll along the souq's cobblestoned main walkway is already an experience.
This tourist destination also offers a variety of local and international cuisine, clothing, spices, and a wide range of souvenirs, among blade-->
The souq's“pet alley” is among its popular attractions.
Children often enjoy interacting with cats, dogs, rabbits, hamsters and guinea pigs, turtles and fish, and different bird species.Souq Waqif family destinations
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