Qatari Helicopter Crashes In Regional Waters Due To Technical Malfunction During Routine Duty, Search Operations Ongoing

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Defense of State of Qatar announced, at around 3:53am on Sunday, that a Qatari helicopter had technical malfunction during a routine duty, which led to its crash in the regional waters of the State.

The Ministry's statement added that search operation for its crew members and passengers is in progress.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI), in an update issued at around 4am, said that its specialized teams have commenced search and rescue operations in the country's territorial waters, following an incident involving the crash of a helicopter, according to an announcement by the Ministry of Defense.

These operations are being carried out in close coordination by the Maritime Search and Rescue Team of the General Directorate of Coasts and Borders Security, along with the Qatar International Search and Rescue Group of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya).