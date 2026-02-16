AUS Vs SL, T20 World Cup: 4 Wickets For 7 Runs - How Did Australia's Batting Collapse In Pallekele?

Australia witnessed a dramatic collapse in their batting in a must-win T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match against co-host Sri Lanka at the Pallekale International Stadium in Pallekale on Monday, February 16.

After being put to bat first by Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka, Australia were bundled for 181 in 20 overs. Travis Head (56) and skipper Mitchell Marsh (54) led Australia's batting with brilliant centuries before Josh Inglis (27) and Glenn Maxwell (22) chipped in with useful contributions in the middle order. While the rest of the batters failed to step up and make any significant impact.

For Sri Lanka, Dushan Hemantha led the bowling attack with figures of 3/37 at an economy rate of 9.20 in his spell of four overs. Dushmantha Chameera picked up two wickets while conceding 36 runs at an economy rate of 9.00 in four overs.

Australia's Dramatic Batting Collapse

Australia could not have asked for a better start to their innings than openers Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head forming a 104-run partnership before the latter's dismissal. The visitors went past the 100-run mark in the ninth over of the innings, with both batters attacking the Sri Lankan bowlers from the outset.

However, Australia suffered a mini-collapse as they were reduced to 130/4 with the dismissals of Cameron Green (3), Mitchell Marsh, and Tim David (6). Thereafter, Glenn Maxwell and Josh Inglis revived the visitors' batting with a 30-run stand for the fifth wicket before the former's dismissal at 160/5. Thereafter, Inglis carried on Australia's innings before his dismissal at 174/6.

Australia looked well on course for a total in excess of 200 at one stage, but the side suffered a dramatic collapse. From 174/6, Australia were collapsed to 181, losing four wickets for just seven runs in a stunning late slide. The lower order crumbled under pressure as Sri Lanka executed their plans to perfection, mixing pace with clever variations.

Australia's batting collapse was similar to their defeat against Zimbabwe in their previous match, where they lost four wickets for 15 runs in the final overs of the 170-run chase, eventually falling short in a tense finish that severely dented their Super 8 qualification hopes for the T20 World Cup 2026.

The similarity between the collapses against Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka was the middle and lower order failing to handle scoreboard pressure after solid starts from the top. In both matches, Australia lost wickets in clusters during the death overs, with batters unable to rotate the strike or score boundaries consistently.

Australia On The Brink of Elimination

Australia's batting collapse has eventually paid a heavy price as the 2021 T20 World Cup champions are on the brink of an elimination following a eight-wickey defeat to Sri Lanka, who easily chased down the 182-run target.

After being bundled out for 181, Australia's bowlers failed to exert pressure on Sri Lankan batters as the hosts chased down the 182-run target in 18 overs or 12 balls to spare in the final two overs. Opener Pathum Nissanka led Sri Lanka's run chase with a sensational unbeaten knock of 100 off 55 balls, including 10 fours and 5 sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 192.31.

Apart from Nissanka, wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis contributed significantly with a knock of 51 off 38 balls and formed a crucial 97-run stand for the second wicket with the opener. Pavan Rathnayake chipped in with an unbeaten 28 off 15 balls and stitched a vital 79-run stand for the third wicket for Pathum Nissanka to help Sri Lanka down the target in 18 overs.

For Australia, it was more than just a defeat, as it marked theirdisappointing T20 World Cup 2026 campaign. Since the 2023 World Cup triumph, Australia are yet to win any silverware, having fallen short in subsequent ICC tournaments despite entering the events as a strong contender.