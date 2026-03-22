Quote Of The Day: Albus Dumbledore's Word Of Wisdom On Power - 'Those Who Are...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a world where leadership constantly dominates discussions amid geopolitical conflicts, Professor Albus Dumbledore from the Harry Potter series by J.K. Rowling offered wisdom on the nature of power and who should wield it.

His famous line from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows remains one of his most perceptive reflections on human nature, leadership, and the risks of corruption.

Quote of the Day:“It is a curious thing, Harry, but perhaps those who are best suited to power are those who have never sought it. Those who, like you, have leadership thrust upon them, and take up the mantle because they must, and find to their own surprise that they wear it well.”

What does the quote mean?

In this quote, Dumbledore meant to say that the drive for power is often rooted in ego, insecurity, ambition, fear of appearing weak, or a desire to control others. Once people attain it, they may become overly fearful of losing it, focus more on preserving their position than using it responsibly, rationalise unethical behaviour as necessary, and gradually grow corrupt as power shifts from being a means to an end into the end itself.

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On the other side, those who never sought power but take it on out of necessity, because circumstances require it or others depend on them, often handle it more responsibly. They don't tie their self-worth to their position and are more likely to view power as a temporary duty or burden rather than something to be won or possessed.

JK Rowling and the Harry Potter series

The Harry Potter franchise remains one of the most influential in fantasy literature, with the original seven books selling over 600 million copies worldwide, according to reports.

The story follows Harry Potter, an orphan who discovers he is a wizard and attends Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardr, confronting the dark wizard Voldemort while exploring themes of friendship, courage, prejudice, love, and the struggle against evil.

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The books inspired eight blockbuster films (2001–2011), spin-offs such as the Fantastic Beasts series, and the stage play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. The wizarding world has since expanded into theme parks, merchandise, and games.

Rowling's early life

J.K. Rowling was born Joanne Rowling on July 31, 1965, at Yate General Hospital near Bristol, Gloucestershire, England. J.K. Rowling grew up in a modest, book-loving middle-class family in England and Wales, shaping her early life before the idea of Harry Potter emerged.

It is a curious thing, Harry, but perhaps those who are best suited to power are those who have never sought it.

Her parents, both Londoners, met as teenagers in 1964 on a train from London's King's Cross station to Arbroath, Scotland, her father serving in the Royal Navy and her mother in the Women's Royal Naval Service (WRNS).

They married young, at 19, after a memorable moment when her mother complained of being cold, and he offered her his coat.

Leadership is often thrust upon those who are unambitious, making them more responsible leaders. The desire for power can stem from ego and fear, leading to corruption. Power should be viewed as a temporary duty rather than a possession.

Key Takeaways