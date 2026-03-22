Ambassador Discusses New Stay Conditions With Ukrainian Community In Poland

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Embassy in Poland reported this on Facebook.

The discussion focused on current issues related to changes in the legal framework governing the stay of Ukrainian citizens in Poland.

The parties paid particular attention to access to social services, access to medical care-especially for vulnerable groups-as well as the protection of Ukrainians' rights and interests under the new legislative conditions.

Diplomats and activists agreed to strengthen coordination and the rapid exchange of information. This aims to improve the effectiveness of responses to the daily challenges faced by Ukrainian citizens.

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“The Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Poland continues its systematic work, interacts with Polish authorities and relevant partners, and addresses issues requiring further resolution. We express our gratitude to the organizations for their cooperation and constructive interaction,” the diplomatic mission emphasized.

As a reminder, the EU is considering the possibility of another extension of temporary residence and employment within the bloc for Ukrainian refugees who were forced to seek shelter to escape the war, but under new rules.

Photo: Ukrainian Embassy in Poland / Facebook